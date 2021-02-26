Ulster do enough to beat Ospreys but miss out on all-important bonus point in race for Conference lead

Ulster 21-7 Ospreys

Rarely will an Ulster win have ended on such a note of frustration.

On a night when they needed a bonus-point to ensure they kept within touching distance of Leinster at the top of Conference A, the side would come up one score short, coming from behind to claim a 21-7 win but failing to secure the all important fourth try despite Rob Lyttle having three scores chalked off by the referee and TMO.

With Leinster taking on Glasgow tomorrow, the three-in-a-row champions can take a huge step towards another final appearance. While Leo Cullen’s men are in Belfast themselves a week from today, even a comprehensive victory for Ulster against their near neighbours will likely still leave them requiring help from elsewhere to pip them to the post.

Things had started badly for the hosts and took an uncomfortable length of time to improve.

There were only two minutes on the clock when Ospreys took the lead.

The game had yet to settle into any kind of pattern when the in-form Rhys Webb stamped his authority on proceedings, charging down the kick of Ian Madigan.

The one-time Lions nine likely wasn’t going to have the gas to get to the bouncing ball himself as both Stuart McCloskey and Jacob Stockdale came onto the scene but it didn’t matter as his winger Keelan Giles came from the back of the chasing pack to dot down.

And things could quickly have got worse. The first of a string of scrum penalties against Ulster afforded Ospreys a quick return to the opposition half and when Kieran Treadwell was pinged for not rolling away in the next passage, they had the perfect platform.

Ulster will have breathed a sigh of relief when Tiaan Thomas -Wheeler misjudged his intricate attempt to thread a kick in behind. Not for the last time, the Ospreys centre would regret his decision to put boot to ball.

Continued issues at the set-piece and in their handling stopped a disjointed Ulster side from gaining any momentum.

For every good thing they did, an error was never far away such as the frustrating moment when skipper Jordi Murphy did well to get the referee’s attention on the jackal only for the subsequent line-out to be fired into the feet of an unwitting John Cooney.

For the second time in eight days, Ulster left it late but would not head to the sheds at half-time without troubling the scoreboard.

While it took 39 minutes for them to register their first points of the game in the win against Glasgow Warriors in Scotstoun last weekend, here they managed to cross the whitewash only some 60 seconds earlier.

The try came when Thomas-Wheeler again tried to poke the ball through the Ulster defensive line only for it to rebound back towards his own posts.

Scooped up by Nick Timoney, the back-row forward evidently still possesses some of his sevens rugby pedigree as he sprinted into the clear.

As Luke Morgan came across on the cover, the winger’s hamstring appeared to go on him at the most inopportune of times with Timoney’s pass subsequently putting the trailing John Cooney in under the posts.

The scrum-half’s conversion ensured it would be all even at the break.

Half-time heralded the return of Robert Baloucoune to an Ulster jersey a year after his last game but little improvement in the province’s fortunes.

The early minutes after the restart contained another handful of confidence-sapping handling errors but at least saw Dan McFarland’s men start to ask more questions.

After 53 minutes, Ospreys couldn’t find an answer. Under the circumstances Ulster had no choice but to knock kickable penalties to the corner and on the second occasion of the half, were rewarded with a try through John Andrew despite the maul having to take the scenic route to the line.

The side’s most reliable weapon would be backed once again on the hour mark and, while they required that little more patience this time around, the decision again was vindicated when, after working their way from right to left and back again, Dan Evans knock-on of Rob Lyttle’s pass to wing was adjudged to be worthy of both a yellow card and penalty try.

With only a tick under 20 minutes remaining, and more than half of it to be played against 14 men, Ulster will have known the reward of the try-bonus point was there for the taking.

They’d make no headway with their man advantage however, Rob Lyttle’s second disallowed score thanks to forward passes as close as they came to a try during the sin-binning.

The return of Evans visibly lifted the Ospreys and Ulster’s frustrations only mounted as set-pieces bled away vital seconds.

With only two and half minutes remaining, Lyttle was in again, a brilliant finish from Hume having set him into space but, agonisingly, once again a forward pass, this time in the build-up, would see the score chalked off. The annoyance at full-time whistle was clear for all to see.

