Ulster do just enough to hold off thrilling late Connacht comeback and end losing streak at Showgrounds

At the end of the most difficult of Decembers, Ulster signed off for 2022 with the most needed of victories but flirted with disaster once again.

Leading by 14 points with two minutes remaining, six minutes into the red Connacht were somehow lining up a conversion that would have given them the most unlikely of draws.

Quite what that would have done for Ulster’s already shattered confidence will never be known, Jack Carty’s conversion veering off line in a squally Galway wind to spare Ulster’s blushes.

After defeats to Leinster, Sale and La Rochelle, Ulster headed to The Sportsground as underdogs, but their beating of the odds is one that comes with plenty of question marks.

The return to winning ways after a first three-game losing streak in over four years had looked to be safely in hand when a pair of Tom Stewart tries in the second-half were added to Rob Lyttle’s opening effort.

Such was Ulster’s seeming level of comfort, and with their maul in the ascendancy, it was a surprise to see skipper Iain Henderson opt for points from a late penalty rather than go for the four-score bonus.

Who would have guessed then just how important that decision would loom.

In truth, this was a game lacking in quality for long stretches, with Connacht only coming to life in the final moments. They will have ended the game wondering why it took them so long to get going.

So desperate for a quick start with confidence having been dented in recent weeks, Ulster were enterprising in the early exchanges but their endeavour was not always aligned to accuracy.

A first attack was thwarted when Ulster were rucked off their own ball. A second was ended by a knock-on as Connacht again flooded the breakdown.

An Ethan McIlroy intercept will have had Carty’s heart in his mouth but the winger left the ball behind as the cover converged, with a Connacht scrum penalty following the knock-on.

Like a number of this season’s interpros, there was a real lack of quality in these opening exchanges and, unsurprisingly, when the opening score came it was somewhat untidy.

With a penalty having given Ulster access to the Connacht 22, they showed a good deal of patience to work the opening when Stewart and McIlroy swiftly moved the ball through the hands to create some space out wide.

Luke Marshall’s offload was slapped backwards by Tiernan O’Halloran but Lyttle reacted the quickest to nudge the ball across the try-line and dot down. While both sides were guilty of errors, Ulster had bossed the game in terms of territory and were good value for their lead just on the half hour mark.

John Cooney would miss the testing sideline conversion, and when Stewart was pinged for side entry at the maul, Carty’s penalty would quickly reduce Ulster’s lead to just two.

At half-time, Ulster’s concerns would have centred on how poor their hosts had been and yet the margin stood at only two points. Dan McFarland brought Stewart Moore on at full-back for the second-half after Mike Lowry failed an HIA and it was the men in white who started the second 40 on the ball and in Connacht territory.

Following the first-half’s pattern, Ulster’s opening attack made little headway, but when John Porch was caught coming in at the side of the ruck, they were able to knock the ball down to the five metre line.

As Ulster readied themselves for the maul, Frank Murphy swiftly dismissed a TMO intervention to suggest Finlay Bealham had committed an act of foul play with a high tackle on Rory Sutherland but Ulster soon had reason to celebrate regardless.

Once again, the set-piece was the source. Once again Stewart was the beneficiary. The 21-year-old’s sixth score of the season was certainly a forwards’ effort as they rumbled their way over from close range.

He was nearly in again, this time having to break off and coming up a metre or two short. Connacht again pulled off a turnover in the tight exchanges but Bundee Aki had brought the ball across his own try-line to ensure Ulster maintained possession with a five metre scrum.

Ulster used Stuart McCloskey at scrum-half but the bulldozing centre couldn’t force his way over when he attacked off the base. But Connacht couldn’t relieve the pressure and, finally, Ulster had their second of the half when, after Sam Carter’s line-out take, the maul again advanced and this time Stewart did charge through the tackle of Carty.

Cooney’s conversion gave Ulster a three-score advantage with 25 minutes remaining.

Recognising the severity of their situation, Connacht exerted their first real period of pressure, catching Doak offside and knocking the penalty into the corner. Unlike Ulster, they could get no traction through their maul but, after a second set-piece was repelled, Caolin Blade was afforded too much space peeling off the back and grounded the ball despite three would-be tacklers.

The missed conversion kept Ulster 11 points to the good and the visitors missed an opportunity to secure the bonus-point when Connacht’s try-scorer Blade somehow got in to stop a maul that again looked to inevitably be heading for a try.

When next Ulster had an opportunity to seal the four-score bonus, they surprisingly opted for the points with Cooney stretching the advantage back to two converted tries with just under 10 minutes to go.

With the Ulster scrum having just about hung in to this point, it was now becoming a real issue, giving Connacht a chance to hang in the game.

One such penalty sent to the corner gave the westerners the chance to launch an unlikely comeback and Ulster finished the game with 14 when replacement Greg Jones was sent to the bin for an accumulation of penalties.

With the man advantage, Cian Prendergast crashed over to set up what looked like a grandstand finish but accidental offside in the build-up saw the score chalked off. Jarrad Butler, though, was over only seconds later.

But by the time Ulster were kicking off, there were only some 63 seconds remaining. Some five minutes later, having gone from one end of the field to the other, Adam Byrne finished strongly in the corner. For Connacht, amazingly, it would not be enough.

Relive all the action on our LIVE blog below!