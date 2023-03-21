Ulster don’t want to lose ‘one of best Irish players’ in captain Iain Henderson

Ulster captain Iain Henderson is in the final months of his IRFU contract — © ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Ulster assistant coach Roddy Grant is still hopeful that the province and the IRFU can strike a deal to keep Iain Henderson at Ravenhill.

The 31-year-old, presently sidelined with a fractured arm sustained on Ireland duty, is in the final months of his IRFU-funded central contract.

Unlikely to be fit before the URC play-offs in May at the earliest, there is no guarantee that the northern province’s skipper will ever play for the side again.

“Any squad, any team, you want good players in your squad,” said Grant.

“For us, he’s one of the best Irish players, a British and Irish Lion, he adds a lot to us (in terms of) leadership.

“Hopefully we can keep him.

“I don’t know the full ins and outs of it, how things stand there, but he’s a great player and anyone would be keen to have him in their squad.”

Henderson is not the only Ulster player facing an uncertain future. John Cooney and Jacob Stockdale are two more stars with deals expiring at the end of this season while there is expected to be a number of senior players departing this summer too.