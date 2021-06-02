Ulster down to bare bones but Dan McFarland expects Edinburgh game to go ahead

Still hungry: Dan McFarland remains keen for the game to go ahead

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has described his squad as “threadbare” after last week’s Covid-19 cases in the camp.

Four players tested positive for the virus, prompting the cancellation of last Saturday’s scheduled hosting of Scarlets at Kingspan Stadium, the first such voided fixture for the northern province since rugby made its return back in August 2020.

A further nine players have been identified as close contacts to the asymptomatic quartet, meaning they cannot train with their team-mates ahead of this weekend’s season-concluding trip to Edinburgh, with seven players out injured including John Cooney, Jacob Stockdale and both the side’s front-line loosehead props Eric O’Sullivan and Jack McGrath.

While numbers were light as the side returned to training yesterday, McFarland is confident his selection headache will ease as the week progresses, providing subsequent Covid-19 tests continue to come back negative.

“The four guys who tested positive are all well and are lucky enough that they’re not suffering any symptoms at the moment,” said the coach.

“We’ve nine guys that are close contacts. We’d another round of testing when all the other guys tested negative.

“We’re down to the bare bones in terms of training but as long as we keep testing negative for the rest of the week we’ll be good to go at the weekend.

“The guys who have tested positive won’t play this week. There’s a return to training protocol that goes along with testing positive.

“Close contacts will go through the same 10-day isolation that everyone goes through. That will finish before the Edinburgh game. Whether that means it’s practical for them to play is a decision we have to make. In some cases you might have no choice.

“The bottom line is we had fewer than 30 people training, so not two full teams, but as long as we keep testing negative, we’ll have plenty of people to play the game at the weekend.

“If that’s not the case, then the guys on the medical board at the PRO14 get together and have a discussion on risk and we’re then told by the league whether the game is going to go ahead. They’ve got that process pretty much down at this stage. It’s a risk assessment.

“All we can do now is plug away and keep doing what we can do.”

With Edinburgh having their own Covid case this week, and the fact that neither side can figure in the Rainbow Cup final later this month, some would perhaps assume that the appetite for this fixture is minimal.

Ulster’s season has petered out since their Challenge Cup semi-final reverse to Leicester and, while Saturday’s postponement technically counts as a draw in the standings, they have lost on all three occasions they have taken the field in the Rainbow Cup.

Edinburgh, meanwhile, in a season so influenced by international call-ups, have not hit the same heights they reached last year when getting to a PRO14 semi-final where they ultimately suffered late heartbreak at the hands of this weekend’s opponents.

Despite the minimal stakes and considerable upheaval in the build-up for both squads, McFarland has stressed his side are champing at the bit to get one last run-out in this long 2020-21 campaign.

“It’d be really disappointing,” he said of any potential postponement.

“There are a lot of guys looking to play this weekend that it means a lot to. It means a lot to everyone. These are professional rugby players and they want to show their wares. It could be impressing the selection team here, it could be impressing the selection team with Ireland or simply wanting to get on the pitch and play.

“Playing rugby is awesome. It’s 15 years since I played and there isn’t a feeling like it.

“We’re out of the competition, Edinburgh are out of the competition, and it’s not a competition we fell in love with.

“(But) I’m more interested in seeing how well the guys on the field go.

“What kind of performance can they put in? What kind of a statement can they make going into the off-season?

“How close are we to playing the brand of rugby that we want to play?

“It was disappointing not playing against Scarlets because against Leinster, albeit we lost, we played some really good rugby.

“We were looking forward to backing that up but now we’ve had a little bit of a break, the team will change around a bit and guys will get the opportunity to put their hands up.”