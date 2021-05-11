Ulster duo join injury list as remaining Rainbow Cup fixtures announced

Ulster's injury list has grown with the addition of two new names ahead of this weekend's Rainbow Cup trip to Leinster.

Scrum-half John Cooney and lock Kieran Treadwell are both set for a spell on the sidelines.

Cooney has to be withdrawn in the 43rd minute of the Champions Cup semi-final loss in Leicester after a collision with Nemani Nadolo. Last week, the province said that both Cooney and Robert Baloucoune were progressing through return to play protocols after sustaining concussions. Both sat out Friday's defeat to Munster and now Ulster have confirmed that Cooney has sustained a neck injury.

Treadwell, meanwhile, picked up an ankle injury in training. He had come off the bench against Leicester and also sat out Friday's trip to Munster.

Confirmed last week to be on Ulster's injury list were Jack McGrath (hip); Luke Marshall (knee); Cormac Izuchukwu (knee); Stewart Moore (hip); and David O’Connor (shoulder).

Meanwhile, the remaining Rainbow Cup fixtures have been confirmed, revealing that Ulster are set a home game against Scarlets and a trip to Edinburgh to conclude the campaign.

Teams in the northern hemisphere will now only play five group stage matches, with the sides previously scheduled to host a South African side given a down week. For Ulster, that falls in the final week, effectively cutting the season a week short for the province with a final spot already almost impossible thanks to opening defeats to Connacht and Munster.

Ulster's remaining Rainbow Cup fixtures

Friday, May 14: Leinster v Ulster (kick-off 8.15pm)

Saturday, May 29: Ulster v Scarlets (kick-off 3pm)

Saturday, June 5: Edinburgh v Ulster (kick-off TBC)