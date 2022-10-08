Ulster ease back to winning ways by running seven tries past poor Ospreys on comfortable night at Ravenhill

Ulster 47 Ospreys 17

Eight days back, Ulster were dealt a first defeat of the season when Leinster took the rare step of arriving in Belfast with a host of their international stars in tow.

As they looked to get back to winning ways against the Ospreys, their cause was boosted immeasurably by the opposition's arrival at Ravenhill minus a host of their own Test talent.

After a perfectly balanced one win, one draw and one loss from their opening three games, last season's best of the Welsh pitched up in BT6 minus Alun-Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric, Adam Beard and George North - British and Irish Lions one and all - while another Dan Lydiate was a late scratch.

With Gareth Anscombe injured last week against Glasgow, and Rhys Webb only on the visitors' bench, it meant that if last week was something of an early-season yardstick for Dan McFarland, here was the type of one-sided URC fixture it is hoped is becoming an increasing rarity.

The northern province had their first score after only 100 seconds while the bonus-point was wrapped up by the 33rd minute.

Ahead of next week's trip to South Africa, when the province will once again undertake two games, this time against the in-form Lions and the Sharks, there were injury concerns with key tighthead Marty Moore departing after just eleven minutes, Ian Madigan - on the occasion of a rare start in the ten jersey - not reappearing after half-time following a collision with team-mate Sam Carter, and his replacement at out-half Billy Burns limping off on the hour mark.

But the growing casualty list was the only real sour note on a night when they were early front-runners and never looked likely to be caught.

Getting the better of the breakdown, showing patience on the ball and with, as usual, their maul providing a reliable source of ground, Ulster always seemed to have too much for such depleted opposition.

Ospreys didn't help themselves in the opening exchanges, a sliced clearance giving Ulster the chance to set their maul in motion with Carter rising the highest to claim the throw.

The set-piece couldn't make it to the whitewash but Madigan's pass set the hard-running Luke Marshall between two Ospreys tacklers.

It was a Marshall turnover that helped Ulster on their way to a second. With the outside centre, player of the match to cap an impressive opening month of the campaign, getting over the ball at the breakdown with the resulting penalty was sent to the corner.

This time there was to be no halting the maul with hooker John Andrew the man adding his name to the scoresheet.

A rare piece of Ospreys resistance saw Jac Morgan burrow through the try-line defence of Eric O'Sullivan and Tom O'Toole, but the score never felt anything like a turning of the tide.

With a couple of bruising Duane Vermeulen carries, the Springbok on his return to the side after the Rugby Championship, bringing a warm welcome back from the crowd, it was his back-row colleague Nick Timoney who thought he had Ulster's third only for the TMO to intervene and adjudge he had been held up.

Instead, Sam Carter was the next across the whitewash, the Australian marking an improved personal performance by crashing over after Ulster had played off the top. In front of a watching Rory Sutherland, the Scottish and Lions prop who will link up with his new Ulster team-mates next week, the first scrum of the day brought an Ospreys penalty that Jack Walsh turned into three points. The Ospreys would not score again for almost an hour until Morgan Morris crossed with the game's final play.

Ulster's job was complete seven minutes before the turn with the try-bonus in the bag after Luke Marshall's second, and the second-half was an even more one-sided affair which once again began with an Ulster score.

This time it took them two minutes but there was a real ease to the manner in which the side worked Stuart McCloskey over in the corner.

His departure soon after started a back-line rejig that saw Mike Lowry deployed at centre and would ultimately end with John Cooney having to be pushed out to out-half.

The changes didn't alter Ulster's rhythm, though, with the forwards keeping things tight for Carter to go over for his second and the last of their seven tries on the evening when replacement Marcus Rea drove over.

Departing for South Africa on Tuesday for a trip that derailed their push for a home semi-final last year, McFarland will be under no illusions that considerably sterner tests lie ahead for his side.

