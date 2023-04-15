Ulster exit was hard call but I’m glad I took on Edinburgh test: Adam McBurney

Adam McBurney is hoping to find the right balance while at Edinburgh — © ©INPHO/Robbie Stephenson

As a product of Randalstown RFC who went on to make more than 30 appearances for Ulster, Adam McBurney is well used to his rugby road being one less travelled.

Perhaps, then, it should have come as no surprise that two years ago the hooker took the option few in his position have done before or since.

With an offer on the table to stay at his native province, the Ballymena native instead looked across the Irish Sea and pitched his lot in with URC rivals Edinburgh.

In Irish Rugby where, under strict stipulations around squad building, player retention often takes precedence over player recruitment, seeing a homegrown talent leave a deal unsigned remains a relative rarity. The importance of the decision wasn’t lost on McBurney.

“It was huge,” he reflected. “Not many people in that position would have made that move.

“I was in that position where I was bouncing between second and third choice for a number of years. I love the place, I don’t have a bad word to say about it, but I’d much rather have gone whenever I had the opportunity to test myself, get out of that comfort zone and see what new things can appear.

“I’m 26 now and I feel that I’ve added to my game by experiencing those new things.

“It was an extremely hard decision and there are definitely days when I question it.

“Maybe whenever I’m not getting the game time or if I’m having tough times, but that’s sport.

“I get the positives too. I’ve met a lot of new people, made a lot of new connections. I’ve improved my rugby.

“It’s a balance. One thing I do know is that when I come to hang the boots up, hopefully in quite a few years yet, I’ll be glad I made it because I never wanted to be one for saying, ‘What if?’”

While so many from this part of the world will go through their careers knowing only one professional organisation, McBurney believes he has benefited from seeing how others operate, even if it is not always plain sailing.

“Coming to a different club, away from the only place and only system that I’d ever known, it opened my eyes and broadened the way that I think about the game,” he said. “Looking over it, I’m extremely grateful to have come through that system. Without that system, I don’t think I’d be where I am today.

“I think what Edinburgh has offered is adding on bits and bobs to what I already know.

“There’s a lot more technical detail in the system at home and over here there is a lot more of a focus on the physicality.

“For me it’s maybe about blending both and being the best player that I can out of that.

“It definitely comes with its frustrations. You’ve done one thing since a young age and then you’re somewhere else and it’s done a wee bit differently. If you personally think that some things should be done a certain way and they aren’t, then I’m not the type of person that can sit back and just let it go. I like to voice my opinions.

“That can be frustrating but it is what it is, everyone has their own way of skinning a cat. It’s about building those things together to be the best team possible.”

An Irish Under-20s international of the same vintage as Grand Slam winners Jacob Stockdale, Andrew Porter, James Ryan, Hugo Keenan and Jimmy O’Brien, McBurney is Scottish qualified through his grandmother.

But having spent his early years at Ulster behind both Rory Best and Rob Herring, McBurney has found himself battling for minutes at Murrayfield with another pair of internationals, this time Dave Cherry and Stuart McInally.

Injury hasn’t helped either and he has been limited to just six outings this year.

“In terms of playing, I’d have liked to have played a bit more than the way it’s gone,” he said.

“This year, I had my first real injury for five or six years. I tore my bicep. I got a lot of stick from the boys back home.

“I’ve never had the biggest of arms. There was a lot of people telling me that you can’t tear a muscle that you don’t have.

“Thankfully it was quite a simple rehab but it’s a long process. Fourteen weeks all in and I haven’t been injured for that period of time since I was in the Academy back home.

“The frustrating thing was the other two senior hookers had gone down at the same time. I probably would have had an opportunity in terms of Champions Cup minutes.

“Mentally, that was challenging. Being away from home, not getting the game time I’d have liked and then an injury in the middle of it, it was all frustrating. But it’s sport, you don’t always get the rub of the green. You have to move on.”

Adam McBurney in action for Ulster against Scarlets in 2019 — © ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Recently recommitted to the cause for another season, McBurney is focused on getting more game time next campaign.

“I wouldn’t say it was straightforward, I’d be lying if I said it was,” he said of the extension.

“There’s been bits and pieces that I definitely had to consider and weigh up.

“I’m here for another year to add to this team, to give my all, and the day that leaves me is the day that I’ll hang up the boots.

“I’m extremely excited now I’ve made the decision. I’ll be giving it my all and looking to climb up that pecking order.”

First, though, there is the small matter of a potential return to Ravenhill for next week’s concluding URC fixture. While not selected against the Ospreys this afternoon, McBurney is naturally itching to get a run against his former team-mates.

“Selection is out of my hands which is the unfortunate thing. I’d be champing at the bit to play at Ravenhill next week and I’d be going there with as much energy and intent as I could possibly bring to get the result,” he said.

“I’m still in contact with a lot of the boys so it would be an interesting thing to be playing against them.

“I guess my last couple of years at Ulster were during Covid so the crowd wasn’t there in the way it was. Now it’s built back up, Ravenhill is rocking again.

“I’d be delighted to be a part of that again. Hopefully I can get on the pitch.”