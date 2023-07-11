Ulster face tough inter-pro double-header to end URC campaign after fixtures confirmed

Ulster will finish their 2023/24 United Rugby Championship regular season campaign with a particularly testing double-header against Irish rivals Leinster and defending champions Munster.

Dan McFarland’s side are aiming to go one step further than last season, when they finished second in the table behind Leinster before crashing out in the Quarter-Finals against Connacht.

But they will have to do it the hard way, finishing their season by welcoming last season’s top seeds to Ravenhill on May 18 before heading to Thomond Park for their final game before the knockouts on June 1.

The season will begin on Saturday October 21 with a trip to Italy to take on Zebre Parma, the only game that will be played during the World Cup window, although they will likely be without their international stars for the following week’s tie against the Vodacom Bulls in round two, which will be a rare Sunday home game for the province.

Ulster’s annual mini-tour to South Africa comes in late March with games against the Cell C Sharks on Saturday 23 and last season’s defeated finalists the DHL Stormers on Saturday 30.

A trip to Connacht in round three will be their first inter-provincial clash of the season on Saturday November 4, followed by the visit of Munster to Ravenhill a week later on Friday 10.

Connacht will also provide the first festive opposition on Friday December 22, with a trip down the M1 to the RDS Arena to take on Leinster their plans on New Year’s Day.

The only game which does not have its date or kick-off time confirmed is a trip to the Ospreys on the weekend of February 16/17/18, with their only other game during the Six Nations being a home clash with the Dragons on March 2.

Five of Ulster’s nine home games will be played on Friday nights while, impressively, seven of their eight confirmed away games will all be played on Saturdays, the exception being the New Year’s Day trip to Dublin.

Ulster 2023/24 United Rugby Championship fixtures

October

Saturday 21: Zebre Parma v Ulster, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, 13:00

Sunday 29: Ulster v Vodacom Bulls, Ravenhill, 17:00

November

Saturday 4: Connacht v Ulster, Galway Sportsground, 19:35

Friday 10: Ulster v Munster, Ravenhill, 19:35

Friday 17: Ulster v Emirates Lions, Ravenhill, 19:35

Saturday 25: Glasgow Warriors v Ulster, Scotstoun Stadium, 19:35

December

Saturday 2: Ulster v Edinburgh, Ravenhill, 17:15

Friday 22: Ulster v Connacht, Ravenhill, 19:35

January

Monday 1: Leinster v Ulster, RDS Arena, 17:15

February

16/17/18: Ospreys v Ulster, TBA, TBA

March

Saturday 2: Ulster v Dragons, Ravenhill, 19:35

Saturday 23: Cell C Sharks v Ulster, Holywoodbets Kings Park, 13:00

Saturday 30: DHL Stormers v Ulster, Cape Town Stadium, 17:15

April

Friday 19: Ulster v Cardiff, Ravenhill, 19:35

Friday 26: Ulster v Benetton, Ravenhill, 19:35

May

Saturday 11: Scarlets v Ulster, Parc y Scarlets, 15:05

Saturday 18: Ulster v Leinster, Ravenhill, 19:35

June

Saturday 1: Munster v Ulster, Thomond Park, 17:15

All kick-off times Northern Irish