Ulster facing fixture crunch after being forced to postpone second derby clash as Covid cases call off Leinster fixture

Ulster will have to reschedule two inter-provincial derbies during the Six Nations after their Covid-19 outbreak forced the postponement of Saturday's clash with Leinster at Kingspan Stadium.

The two sides were due to meet in Belfast on New Year’s Day in the United Rugby Championship but after originally stating that the game was in doubt, Ulster have now revealed that the game is off.

That's back-to-back derby dates that the province have seen postponed after their Boxing Day fixture against Connacht was called off after they returned a large number of cases in their playing staff last week.

Head coach Dan McFarland took the proactive approach of limiting the number of players in training to try and curtail the spread of the virus but, despite that, the fixture is still off alongside the games between Dragons and Cardiff, and Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors.

It is understood that while players have been exhibiting, at worst, very mild symptoms, Ulster have recorded further positive tests this week after last week's initial outbreak and that is what forced the postponement.

"The URC Medical Advisory Group has liaised with the medical teams at Cardiff, Dragons, Glasgow Warriors, Ulster and their respective health authorities and deemed that these fixtures cannot go ahead as scheduled," read a statement from the URC.

"The United Rugby Championship will now consider available dates to reschedule these games."

Ulster's own statement continued: "Ticket holders for the Ulster v Leinster game are advised that their tickets remain valid for the rescheduled fixture, and the Ulster Rugby Ticket Office will be in touch with options once the new date has been confirmed."

Ulster now face having to face their two inter-provincial rivals without their international contingent as the only available dates to reschedule the games are during the Six Nations.

While that will be a benefit for the re-arranged Leinster game as their opponents will more than likely be contributing the majority of their first-choice players to the Ireland panel, it will make the Connacht game a much trickier proposition than it would have been had it been played last week.

Financially this is also a significant blow to the Ulster coffers as Saturday's game was already sold out, while there was hope that the Boxing Day fixture would also be full capacity after walk-up ticket sales.

While leaving the tickets valid for the rescheduled fixture, there will undoubtedly be some asking for refunds, and reselling those tickets for a watered down product during the Six Nations could prove a difficult task for the province, while they cannot even predict what Covid restrictions might be placed on crowd numbers by the time the re-arranged fixtures roll round.

Even looking shorter term, providing Ulster can quell the outbreak in time to put out a team for next week's third consecutive derby against Munster at Thomond Park, their lack of preparation due to isolation means they will be at a significant disadvantage to their rivals.