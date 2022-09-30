Ulster fall to first defeat of season as Leinster hold on for victory in top of table URC clash at Ravenhill

Ulster 13 Leinster 20

If this early season interpro was, as Ulster said, a barometer for how they’ve started this campaign, Ulster will have ended the game feeling they’d been taught a lesson they already knew.

Against a side like Leinster, a 17-point hole will be too deep to dig yourself out.

In horrendous conditions and on a night when they lost both Rob Herring and Jacob Stockdale to early injury, the hosts would score the final ten points to at least claim a losing bonus-point, but Leinster’s superiority in the first-half proved more than enough to claim a 20-13 win.

From the platform of a dominant scrum in the opening stages, Leinster edged ahead on a night when running rugby was rendered an impossibility and stayed there despite Ulster’s final flurry.

In the biggest moments, Leinster’s set-piece proved telling. Fittingly it led to the opening score.

On Ulster's put in, the Leinster eight muscled them off to win an early penalty on halfway. After last week's four-try showing from the Leinster maul, many will surely have been expecting a rumble from the visitors. Showing patience as they advanced into the 22, the opening was created by a fine offload from the tackle by Garry Ringrose before Dave Kearney sent Ryan Baird over in the corner.

Leo Cullen's side were in the 22 again soon after but, not for the first time in this young season, a Marcus Rea turnover was especially well-timed.

Ulster looked set to turn the poach into a score of their own when Leinster piggybacked that penalty along with another for crossing, but Dan McFarland's side were held up over the line and had to settle instead for a John Cooney penalty.

Coming away with just the three would loom large when, after Ulster were pinged for holding on soon after, Leinster's maul this time was effective in its efforts to work Dan Sheehan over the whitewash.

As the weather became torrential, Ulster had another Rea turnover to thank for quelling one Leinster attack as handling understandably became ever more difficult. Given the scrum situation, the uptick in handling errors certainly suited Leo Cullen's side.

It was from another set-piece victory that Leinster advanced again into Ulster territory, with Ross Byrne making it a two-score game when Matty Rea went off his feet.

Having lost Jacob Stockdale to injury at half-time, the night was getting no easier for the hosts' back-three, with handling of kicks becoming a lottery.

With Leinster exerting the pressure and in the lead, it was not a game that favoured the chaser.

On a ground where they lost last season, Leinster’s game management was keeping Ulster at arm’s length, with Ross Byrne’s first penalty of the second-half, punishing an offside, left their opposition in the unenviable position of needing three scores.

A Cooney box kick knocked on in the Leinster 22 gave an opportunity to turn the tables, but Nick Timoney was uncharacteristically stripped as he tried to drive from the base of the scrum.

Penalties continued to prove a large part of Ulster’s undoing, Jordan Larmour getting over the ball after an isolated Aaron Sexton carry. Their maul defence offered a brief glimpse of an escape but another scrum penalty on their own put in kept the pressure on.

At least until referee Andrew Brace called Leinster’s next line-out throw crooked.

After Herring had already long-departed with injury, McFarland did what he could to turn the fortunes of his ailing scrum, calling for replacement props Eric O’Sullivan and Marty Moore.

As the game entered its final quarter, it was Leinster committing more than their fair share of penalties, with Brace eventually losing patience when full-back Jimmy O’Brien was caught with his hands in the ruck. Moments after the yellow card for cynical play, Ulster’s maul got the desired traction with John Andrew finishing well.

Cooney’s conversion hauled Ulster back to within ten on a night when little to that point had gone right.

Suddenly there was a foothold, and with 12 minutes to go Ulster thought they had their second, only for the eagle-eyed TMO to note that Charlie Ngatai had chased back to force the improbable knock-on.

While the crowd howled in disagreement, replays showed that the officiating team had made the right call.

As O’Brien returned, Cooney kicked a penalty to bring the side at least into losing bonus territory.

That, though, would be as close as they got as Leinster avenged last season’s pair of reverses.

Relive all the action on our LIVE blog below!