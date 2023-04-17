Ulster fear the loss of Tom O’Toole for season finale

United Rugby Championship

Injury blow: Tom O’Toole lasted only five minutes against the Dragons — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

Ulster today expect to learn the severity of the injury picked up by Tom O’Toole in Friday night’s URC victory over the Dragons.

The Irish Grand Slam winner limped out of the bonus-point victory after only five minutes and was latter spotted walking with the aid of a pair of crutches.

With the domestic play-offs now less than three weeks away, the loss of the 24-year-old tighthead for the URC knock-outs would be keenly felt.

With Marty Moore already out for the season, any absence for O’Toole will seriously stretch resources.

“I would guess that he’s on crutches as a precaution,” said the province’s assistant coach Dan Soper. “That first 48 hours is about making sure no more damage is done as much as anything.

“If Tom was bad that would be a big blow, a big loss, but we’ll not panic yet. We’ll see the exact extent of things and hope we got him off before too much damage was done.”

Tighthead prop had figured to be perhaps the position where Ulster had the greatest depth coming into the season with three internationally capped players on the books.

But with Moore’s season ended in January – and indeed his status for the start of the next campaign still unknown – the northern province have come to rely heavily upon Jeff Toomaga-Allen. The former All Black, who now represents Samoa internationally, arrived last summer to little fanfare but has been one of the key players through the season.

Only signed to a one-year deal, with the expectation that his stay in Belfast was only ever to be for 12 months, he has turned into one of the side’s best pieces of business in recent years.

In an era when props are expected to empty their tank quickly, Friday’s 75-minute shift was the eighth time in 10 games that the 32-year-old has lasted over an hour.

“Do you remember the pre-season game this year?” laughed Soper remembering the player’s first time in an Ulster jersey back in August.

“Poor Jeff was struggling after the first few minutes. In fairness to him he works really, really hard. He’s been great.

“Everyone loves him, he’s done a tremendous job and we’re really lucky that we’ve had him here this year.

“With Marty’s misfortune and then Tom having as much time as he’s had with Ireland, Jeff has done a tremendous job.

“He’s done a lot of long shifts for a tighthead prop. He’s got himself in the condition that he’s able to do it. He really adds something to the team.”

Soper moved to allay any injury fears with the rest of the squad.

While Moore, Will Addison and Iain Henderson had been the only players unavailable for the Champions Cup last-16 clash two weeks ago, 12 players were listed as absent for the Dragons, including key men such as Rory Sutherland, Rob Herring and Rob Baloucoune.

With the province having already been guaranteed their top four place before the Dragons contest – and indeed they can now finish no lower than third – the side’s attack specialist admitted that a number of the injuries were not severe enough to have kept the players out of a more meaningful game.

“Those guys, they were minor things,” he added. “If it was a quarter-final, we would have hoped that they would have got to the game.

“Just the nature of the things that they have, we didn’t want to take that risk. We’ve had quite a good record, only three on the list the week before, there’s a lot of guys waiting to take their chance.

“Hopefully the list will be a bit shorter when it comes out at the start of the week.”

Ulster meet Edinburgh at Ravenhill on Friday night in their last game before the play-offs with the contest taking on outsized importance after Saturday’s events in Cape Town.

With Munster beating reigning champions Stormers, Ulster are now in the box seat for second place in the table knowing a win of any hue is enough to ensure they would trail only Leinster in the final standings and grant them home advantage in the semi-finals should they get there.​