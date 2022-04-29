Ulster handed boost for Edinburgh trip as captain Iain Henderson passed fit for crucial URC clash

Ulster captain Iain Henderson has been passed fit for their trip to Edinburgh (INPHO/Laszlo Geczo)

Ulster captain Iain Henderson has been passed fit for Saturday’s trip to The DAM Health Stadium for the province’s crucial United Rugby Championship tie against Edinburgh (7.35pm).

The Ireland and Lions lock did not emerge for the second half of last week’s defeat to Munster after undergoing a head injury assessment at half-time and was listed as a doubt for the trip to Scotland, however he has passed his return to play protocols.

Tighthead prop Marty Moore has not been cleared to play, however, after also being withdrawn for an HIA at Ravenhill last week, meaning in the absence of the suspended Tom O'Toole there is only a second Ulster start for Gareth Milasinovich in the front row.

Milasinovich is one of six changes made by head coach Dan McFarland to the side that was defeated by Munster last week, with Billy Burns, Nathan Doak, Kieran Treadwell, Marcus Rea and Duane Vermeulen also re-introduced to the starting line-up.

After missing the inter-pro due to his own return to play protocols, Burns is back at fly-half which means Mike Lowry shifts back to full-back, while Treadwell has also recovered from a head knock to partner Henderson in the second row.

Doak comes straight in at scrum-half in place of John Cooney, while Rea replaces brother Matty at blindside and Vermeulen comes in at No.8, with Nick Timoney shifting to openside flanker.

Ulster can confirm their place in the URC play-offs and next season’s Heineken Champions Cup with a victory in Edinburgh, while also boosting their hopes of securing home advantage in the quarter-finals.

However, their hosts are going for home seeding in the play-offs as well, and have welcomed back a host of Scottish internationals for what should be a fascinating match-up in the capital.

Ulster's back line has a more familiar look to it with Lowry shifting back to full-back where he has been dangerous this season, Robert Baloucoune and Ethan McIlroy claiming the wing berths and James Hume and Stuart McCloskey the centre pairing.

In the front row, Milasinovich is joined by Andrew Warwick – who appears to have nailed down the loosehead jersey on a full-time basis – and Ireland hooker Rob Herring.

On the bench, there is the possibility of a first Ulster appearance since February for prop Ross Kane, who provides front row cover alongside Brad Roberts and Eric O’Sullivan, with Alan O'Connor named on the bench as opposed to starting for the first time since May.

Matty Rea is the loose forward replacement, with Cooney, Stewart Moore and Rob Lyttle the game-changers in the back line.

ULSTER

15. Mike Lowry; 14. Robert Baloucoune, 13. James Hume, 12. Stuart McCloskey, 11. Ethan McIlroy; 10. Billy Burns, 9. Nathan Doak; 1. Andrew Warwick, 2. Rob Herring, 3. Gareth Milasinovich; 4. Kieran Treadwell, 5. Iain Henderson (captain); 6. Marcus Rea, 7. Nick Timoney, 8. Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16. Brad Roberts, 17. Eric O’Sullivan, 18. Ross Kane, 19. Alan O’Connor, 20. Matty Rea, 21. John Cooney, 22. Stewart Moore, 23. Rob Lyttle.

EDINBURGH

15. Jaco van der Walt; 14. Damian Hoyland, 13. Mark Bennett, 12. James Lang, 11. Emiliano Boffelli; 10. Blair Kinghorn, 9. Ben Vellacott; 1. Pierre Schoeman, 2. Stuart McInally, 3. WP Nel; 4. Jamie Hodgson, 5. Grant Gilchrist (captain); 6. Luke Crosbie, 7. Hamish Watson, 8. Magnus Bradbury.

Replacements: 16. David Cherry, 17. Harrison Courtney, 18. Lee-Roy Atalifo, 19. Pierce Phillips, 20. Ben Muncaster, 21. Henry Pyrgos, 22. Chris Dean, 23. Matt Currie.