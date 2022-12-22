Ulster have got to stand up and show what we are really made of after rough run of form, roars Nick Timoney

In this season of goodwill to all men, there has been precious little festive cheer around Ravenhill the past few weeks.

The side’s first three-game losing skid in over four years has been damaging beyond the mere results and their impact on the standings. A loss to Leinster when leading 22-3 with a man advantage gave new life to the theory that, despite a pair of wins over them last year, there is a mental block when it comes to the northern province’s nearest neighbours.

Being held to nil in Europe for the first time ever against Sale was likely the worst performance of the Dan McFarland era while the pitch fiasco that saw last week’s loss to La Rochelle switched to the Aviva Stadium at less than 24 hours’ notice was a bad look for all involved.

If the past three weeks have given a ramshackle appearance, the side’s back-rower Nick Timoney believes tonight’s URC trip to Connacht is a perfect opportunity to display character.

“Everyone wants to enjoy their Christmas but if you can prove to your team-mates, your club and your friends that is not all you are thinking about, you are thinking about turning up and doing your job properly,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter whether it is wet, windy close to Christmas, if you can show you are properly focused it says something about you as a person.

“I always think it is an important time of the year to show your team-mates what you are about. I guess we’ll find out this week.

“The account of ourselves that we’ve given on the rugby pitch over the past three weeks isn’t what we want it to be.

“I don’t really care about the off-field stuff. You can make excuses for all sorts of things every week, nothing ever goes perfectly. Things can be frustrating but ultimately when you get out on the pitch, nothing else matters. I feel I’ve a point to prove, we have a point to prove, because results haven’t gone the way we want them to and we want to rectify that.

“That’s the great thing about this block of games, there’s one coming every week.

“We let ourselves down, we didn’t play to what we could do the last couple of weeks but we’re getting consistent chances to go again and show that’s not who we are and that’s not where we’re at.”

Having been forced to play behind closed doors in Dublin last week as a result of the late venue switch, Ulster may be on the road for a fourth straight week but at least can feed off the energy of the Galway crowd this evening.

“Rugby is a hell of a lot better spectacle with fans obviously and a more enjoyable experience,” said Timoney. “I think sometimes there is more of an edge that a hostile environment can bring to you. I certainly find it enjoyable going to a place like Galway where the opposition fans care that you’re there.

“They want to give their team something and they want to impose themselves on you as well by coming across as loud and I always think that is fun.

“The Connacht lads will be buying into that and there is certainly a bit more of a buzz around a game like that and it will probably be close to a sell-out.”

With this game to be followed by the hosting of Munster on New Year’s Day, Ulster will need to show that they are the team from the first half against Leinster and second half against La Rochelle, not the one that struggled so mightily for 180 minutes in between.

In coming back from 29-0 down at half-time to at least claim two bonus points from the loss to La Rochelle, the province can at least have hope that they have turned the corner.

Timoney, however, is interested only in results ahead of what now feels like a pivotal run of games in the season.

“I never want to be the kind of person who is taking huge consolation from coming back and getting close,” said the 28-year-old.

“Ultimately we were pretty dominant in the second half against the champions of Europe and we were pretty dominant against the runners-up in Europe three weeks ago.

“In between, all sorts went wrong and it felt like if it could go wrong it did, but that stuff just doesn’t randomly happen by accident against good teams like that.

“It sort of shows we are not a million miles away if we can get things to click a bit more for us, and it certainly felt like things were clicking for us in the second half against La Rochelle.

“Scoring four tries to one in the second half isn’t something that is a fluke against a world-class team and they are just not going to give that to you.”