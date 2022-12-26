Ulster have plenty to work on ahead of Munster battle despite ending losing streak, warns Dan McFarland

Rugby

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland says there is still plenty of room for improvement ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Munster, even after his side ended their three-game losing streak against Connacht.

After defeats to Leinster, Sale and La Rochelle, the northern province were on their worst run in over four years before the trip to Galway on Friday night.

They were given a scare before securing the much-needed 22-20 win, with Connacht scoring 12 points after the 78-minute mark only for Jack Carty to miss the last-kick conversion that would have stolen a draw.

With another derby to come this weekend, McFarland knows his side are still not at their best.

“We are still seeing parts of our game that genuinely have to increase,” he said. “We earned ourselves five opportunities in Connacht’s ‘22’ in the first half and we scored from one of them.

“The only thing that was letting us down there was our ball presentation, the speed and cleanliness of our ruck ball. We made a lineout error as well — we just needed to up the accuracy and intensity in that area.

“Connacht defended well in the second half, they managed to hold onto the ball for long periods in difficult conditions, but we managed to eke out penalties and put pressure on their kicking game. That allowed opportunities to get our maul going.”

Ulster will reassemble tomorrow after taking advantage of the nine-day turnaround to give players some down-time over the Christmas weekend.

Mike Lowry is a doubt after not returning for the second half against Connacht following an HIA.