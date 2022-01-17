Ulster have turned pain into gains on big European stage

Star turn Mike Lowry insists victories over Saints and Clermont to claim a last 16 spot have been fuelled by harsh lessons

Winger Robert Baloucoune dives over to score Ulster’s first try in their 24-20 victory against Northampton Saints yesterday. Credit: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Man of the match Mike Lowry enjoyed one of his best days in an Ulster jersey to fire the province into the last-16 of the Champions Cup with the full-back admitting the side have used last season’s European set-backs as fuel for the fire this year.

Lowry’s brace of scores helped to secure the 24-20 win over Northampton Saints at Franklin’s Gardens with the side ending the third round joint-top of Pool A alongside French giants Racing 92.

“It was certainly enjoyable, but that was a tough game,” Lowry said of his star turn.

“Northampton play a great brand of rugby and throw the ball around. They caused us a lot of problems, but once the game broke up a bit we got our hands on the ball more.

“It was probably a good game for the neutral to watch. We had talked during the week about how both teams like to play the ball around and that’s the sort of game I love to play in.”

Three from three and with two away wins over Clermont and Northampton already, this season is a stark contrast to a year ago when the side suffered dual Euro disappointment, first failing to make it out of the pool stages in the Champions Cup and then losing the semi-final of the second tier Challenge Cup to Leicester Tigers despite having a commanding second-half lead.

And Lowry believes these eye-catching displays have been the by-product of harsh lessons learnt over the course of last season.

“We’ll always be a team that wants to consistently compete for championships and it’s never nice to exit a competition the way we did last season,” he added.

“We’re striving towards bigger and better things now and we’re definitely heading in the right direction.

“We learnt a great deal from the Leicester game that we went out in last season and we never want to experience something like that again.

“The way we lost that game, I think that’s always in the back of our heads.

“It’s about learning from those mistakes because it’s never going to be plain sailing, every success follows on from a loss.

“We definitely needed to take the lessons from last season into this year.”

It could all have been different, however, if not for Lowry’s scores.

Ulster had started well against their English opposition with tries from Robert Baloucoune and Nathan Doak staking them to a 12-0 lead.

Saints answered back through Dan Biggar and when the Lions fly-half scored and converted his own try after kicking a previous penalty, Ulster’s lead at half-time looked set to be just two.

That was before Lowry alertly scooped up the ball to burst through under the posts to restore some of the sheen to the interval lead.

After the turn, the side were labouring somewhat in their efforts to put the game to bed and bank that crucial fourth score until it was Lowry again going over on the hour mark.

“We knew the next score was a big moment and you have to take those opportunities,” he said of his second effort which was created brilliantly by Robert Baloucoune.

“We probably didn’t take as many chances as we would have liked and were disappointed by a few things, but to get that score that gave us a bit of room definitely helped and got us across the line.

“We’re really pleased to get the bonus-point win and most importantly get into the last-16.”

The Ulster victory was all the more impressive for the players unavailable, but Lowry maintains it is always up to those coming into the side to seize their chance.

“I definitely think once you are given the opportunity, you have to take it,” he said. “A lot of the time opportunity does come through injury or sickness or whatever it is. We all back each other to fill those spots that would have been filled before by more experienced players.”

With those that shone yesterday mostly part of an exciting group to emerge from the Academy in recent years, it no doubt made the win all the sweeter for the 23-year-old.

“It’s brilliant. We came up through the system together apart from a few guys that are a bit older than us,” he said. “We’ve enjoyed each other’s company for years, playing in school and now onto what’s the biggest stage really in Europe. It’s so much fun to play alongside your best mates.

“We can hold each other accountable when things aren’t going well and then we can enjoy the good times together as well.

“The main thing with any young backline is that we’re keen to learn and to keep improving. Any info that we can get on board, we’ll soak that up like a sponge and hopefully put that out there on the field.”