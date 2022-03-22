Ulster head coach Dan McFarland hails ‘spiritual leader’ Luke Marshall and backs him to make big return in South Africa

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has revealed that he plans to give Luke Marshall his comeback from injury on their South African mini-tour after naming the centre in their squad for the two games.

Marshall hasn’t played since November 2020 due to a knee injury and has endured a career beset by injuries – most of them long-term – and concussions that have led to lengthy spells on the sidelines.

In the meantime, he was watched James Hume come through and become an Ireland international, while the likes of Stewart Moore and Angus Curtis have also impressed in the midfield.

However, McFarland revealed that the former Ireland international has stepped up despite not being able to contribute on the pitch and has hailed the 31-year-old for his role within the squad.

“He’s been working really hard. He’s been back with us a couple of weeks now and, given the nature of the injury that he’s had and the last couple of years he’s had where he’s only played four games, then out for another chunk, we’ve been patient with that,” revealed McFarland.

"Before he got injured on the pitch, he’s been a spiritual leader for us and he’s continued to lead off the pitch. But he’s like the rest of the lads, he’s a rugby player, he really wants to play. Hopefully over the next couple of weeks he’ll get some time.”

Ulster face the DHL Stormers at Cape Town Stadium this Saturday (1pm) before heading on to Pretoria to take on the Vodacom Bulls at Loftus Versfeld Stadium exactly a week later on their mini-tour.

With the province second in the United Rugby Championship standings, the likelihood is that Ulster are playoff-bound, meaning they can afford to place one eye on their upcoming Heineken Champions Cup last-16 tie with Toulouse.

Accordingly, McFarland has named a strong squad to go to South Africa which includes seven of their eight Ireland internationals, including captain Iain Henderson and tighthead prop Tom O’Toole, who recently recovered from injury.

"It’s pretty important to us coming into the thick end of the season post-Six Nations that guys get re-integrated as quickly as possible,” explained the head coach.

"A good chunk of the guys who are out here with us didn’t get a massive amount of game time over the Six Nations period, like Hendy, who's been out for a massive part of the season. Re-integration back in over the next couple of weeks is important and it’s great to have them out here to do that.

"We are relishing (the challenge). It’s an opportunity to do something that the other eight teams haven’t managed to do – there hasn’t been a win out here yet. The Ospreys play the Lions on Friday night and then we’re next up at an attempt.

"To be honest, it isn’t surprising how well the South African teams are doing at home. When they came into the northern hemisphere, they took a while to acclimatise, maybe to the style of play in the northern hemisphere, but certainly around the conditions and the new competition.

"It’s similar for us coming down here. We’re used to playing in conditions like we did against Leinster and now we’re going to play in 30 degree heat against the Stormers. That’s going to be a tremendous challenge.”

While McFarland is able to call upon Marshall, and the likes of Henderson and O’Toole, two players who haven’t travelled are Ireland winger Robert Baloucoune and loosehead prop Jack McGrath.

McFarland, however, played down their absences, saying: "It’s not a big deal, they just didn’t travel.”