Ulster head coach Dan McFarland left ‘really proud’ as province secure first win in South Africa after taming Lions

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland was "really proud" of his side after they secured a first victory in South Africa since 2019.

In a ten-try thriller, Ulster edged the Lions 39-37 thanks to tries from Rob Baloucoune, Billy Burns, Rob Lyttle, Stuart McCloskey and Rob Herring.

Having lost all three games in the country last season, including the semi-final to the Stormers, McFarland was thrilled to see his side hold on in the back-and-forth game.

"We had a couple of close games in South Africa last year and we did use that in the motivation in the sense that we hadn't got over the line but we knew we were well capable of it," said the head coach as his side returned to second in the table.

"In the Stormers first game we were unlucky and in the second we let it go at the death.

"There were two elements to that, one was getting a win (in South Africa) in the new URC and the other was sealing games in the end.

"I'm really proud of the efforts of the guys because I don't think many people realise how hard it is to win in South Africa."

The conditions were certainly testing with South Africa in their summer and the physical effects were clear, especially in the fourth quarter when the Lions scored three tries to give Ulster a late scare.

But the lead the province had built either side of half-time – they were 36-18 to the good after their fifth and final try of the day – proved just enough for a fourth win in five games this season.

"Thirty-three degrees, it's difficult to play," admitted McFarland. "Sometimes I think the altitude element is over-hyped but the heat is very different for us.

"The Lions guys are used to that, they play in that a lot, and it takes a little bit extra.

"We prepared for that. We've played in South Africa a lot so we knew it was going to be tough.

"The way the game played out, it was like a lot of the games we had here where you have to get your stuff right in the first 60 minutes

"In the first-half, we didn't get our collisions right, we didn't take them through phases.

"We addressed that at half-time and the lads took a really good attitude into the second-half.

"We got the score just before half-time and came out with real physicality in the second-half.

"When it gets to 60 minutes, you've got large blokes who are extremely tired and you've got little blokes who are very fast and dealing much better.

"That's when the game opens up."