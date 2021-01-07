Ulster head coach McFarland delighted to sign new two-year deal to stay at Kingspan Stadium

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has agreed a new two-year deal to remain at Kingspan Stadium until the summer of 2023.

The Englishman has been in charge at the province since August 2018, when he replaced Jono Gibbes and has brought considerable success both in terms of results and performance.

Under his leadership, Ulster have reached the quarter-finals of the Heineken Champions Cup in the last two seasons as well as last season's Guinness PRO14 final, and over the last two-and-half years the squad have won 67.69% of his 65 matches in charge, making him the second winningest coach in Ulster history.

This season, McFarland has led the team to 10 wins from 10 in the PRO14 and they lead Conference A by 10 points, putting them in a strong position to reach the final.

Even outside of the results, it is clear to see the impact that McFarland has had on performances, while his ability to promote youth from within has seen Ulster use a club record 46 players through the first 12 games of this campaign.

With his contract up at the end of the season and the financial side of the game in flux given the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it was essential for Ulster to get McFarland tied down for the long-term.

Now they have achieved their primary off-season aim, with the former Connacht prop agreeing to prolong his work at Kingspan Stadium by another couple of seasons.

“I’m delighted to be signing again with Ulster. I have thoroughly enjoyed the last two and a half years working and learning with some really good people, and I’m looking forward to continuing to help drive on our improvement as a group and as individuals," said McFarland.

“As a group, we are extremely ambitious in our aim to be consistently competing for championships. With exciting young talent continuing to emerge out of our Academy system, joining forces with the proven talent within our squad – many of whom have been recently recognised at international level – I look forward to what the weeks and months ahead hold as we take on our next challenges in the domestic league and in Europe this season.”

Ulster Rugby chief executive Jonny Petrie added: “I’m extremely pleased to see Dan extend his commitment to Ulster Rugby, giving us the opportunity to continue to build on the fantastic work that he has done in his time here so far.

“It is plain to see, both on and off the field of play, the ethos that he has instilled in the group, and that is being borne out both in our performances and our results – a team of which the people of Ulster can be rightly and fiercely proud.

“I’m looking forward to working with Dan in the coming years, to see where we can take this. It’s an exciting prospect.”