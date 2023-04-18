Ulster hero Ruan Pienaar is set to close curtain on his career after Currie Cup

Ruan Pienaar has spent the last four years with the Cheetahs — © ©INPHO/Fred Porcu

Reports in South Africa suggest that Ulster hero Ruan Pienaar will bring an end to his glittering career after the upcoming Currie Cup campaign.

A World Cup winner with South Africa in 2007, the decorated scrum-half turned 39-years-old last month and had previously intimated that this would be his final campaign.

Having made his name at the Sharks and with the national side, Pienaar arrived in Ulster in 2010, going on to lead the side to their first European Quarter-Final since the ’99 title triumph in his maiden season in the white jersey.

Quickly established as a firm favourite with the Ravenhill faithful, his time in Belfast coincided with an uptick of fortunes for the side, even if he was ultimately to leave without silverware in the summer of 2017.

His exit six years ago was hugely controversial, coming as it did after the IRFU blocked a contract extension sought by both province and player.

He ultimately played two seasons in the Top 14 for Montpellier before heading home with the Cheetahs, where he has played for the past four years.

His retirement had long been mooted after he admitted upon signing his most recent deal that it was likely to be his last.

“This is probably the last contract I sign but I really enjoy it here at the Cheetahs,” Pienaar told media when his deal was announced in May 2022.

“And I’m too old to go anywhere else. It’s great to end things where it all began.”

While his return to Bloemfontein to finish up his playing days certainly brought things full circle, there will be plenty of interest in what he opts to do once his playing days come to an end later this year.

He has, of course, never hidden his love of the city he called home for seven years.

“It is really good to be back in South Africa and to see the sunshine regularly again, although Belfast will always be a special place for us,” he said after moving home.

“My wife and I started our family there, we have great friends there and it was our home for a long time.

“But it is really nice to be so close to our families here and the Cheetahs accepted me with open arms, so we are very happy.”