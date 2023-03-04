Ulster hit Cardiff for six as they continue top-two bid with bonus-point win in Wales

Ulster crossed for six tries to beat Cardiff at the Arms Park and retake third spot in the URC table.

A fourth win in five games in all competitions, the northern province played some bright attacking rugby in a contest that saw backs Stewart Moore, Jacob Stockdale, Nathan Doak and Billy Burns all cross the whitewash to wrap up the bonus-point before the maul came to the fore late on to provide gloss to the scoreline.

In a difficult week for the hosts after their chief executive revealed during the week that the region do not presently have the funds to contract a squad next season, the capital club scored three of their own but, in truth, weren't in the game for long after they had cancelled out Ulster's double-quick opener.

There were fewer than two minutes on the clock when Ulster scored their opening try.

Ulster have been criticised for a lack of back-line scores of late but, while Cardiff were certainly complicit, it was a sharp start as Stewart Moore was put through the gap by a James Hume offload to go underneath the posts untouched.

The quick start was not, however, to initially signal the start of one way traffic. Cardiff had an early try of their own when Owen Lane went over in the corner, Rey Lee-Lo's one-handed pass fit to rival that of his opposite number only moments earlier.

All that kept Ulster's lead intact was Cardiff's missed conversion.

Jarrod Evans would, however, nail his next kick with a penalty after Ulster had infringed at the maul to give his side an 8-7 advantage just after the quarter-hour mark.

From there, though, it was virtually all Ulster.

While Jacob Stockdale didn't cover himself in glory for the opening Cardiff score, the Ulster and Ireland wing had a moment to remember to restore his side's advantage.

Having not scored since July 2021, the 26-year-old dotted down for a first time after the serious ankle injury that cost him virtually all of last season. Coming thanks to a trademark chip and chase, the score should go some way to restoring confidence as he prepares to meet up with the national squad again next week.

The third Ulster try arrived soon after with the alert Nathan Doak sniping around the side of the ruck to score. Cardiff again, though, will be displeased with the amount of space afforded their opposition.

While the backs were the ones getting on the scoresheet, Jeff Toomaga-Allen played a big part in Doak's score, and the prop was to the fore again soon after as he and his front-row colleagues pushed Cardiff off their own ball at scrum-time.

Ulster went to the corner and, while the set-piece didn't get over at this stage of the game, Cardiff would not see the ball again in an attacking sense until the second-half.

The northern province, though, will have been distinctly disappointed not to have scored their fourth of the game before the turn having spent the ten minutes before the break knocking on the door.

The second-half ended as the first began with Ulster very much on the front foot but their best chance to seal the bonus-point would come to nothing when Sam Carter was pinged for going off his feet after a blistering Billy Burns break.

When the crucial fourth score did arrive, though, it was the Ulster out-half who provided the finish. Twelve minutes into the second-half, the score came after another patient spell on the ball from the visitors with Burns capping a strong individual performance as he squeezed between Ben Thomas and Owen Lane on the line.

The forwards were not to be entirely left out, with what was virtually the first action of Tom Stewart since coming off the bench seeing the side's top scorer this season on the end of yet another maul score.

Cardiff's second was a virtual carbon copy of their first, with Lee-Lo offloading for Lane to score before the former's fine game was ended through a knee injury.

The man who replaced him, Aled Summerhill, got Cardiff's third after Stewart Moore's pass was picked off, reducing Ulster's lead to 15 with a little over ten minutes remaining.

With Cardiff needing another to claim a four-try bonus of their own, it was Ulster who instead would score the game's final try with Stewart getting his second, again with the maul providing the source.

Ulster now will have a two-week break to allow for the conclusion of the Six Nations. While they'll be on the road for the Champions Cup last-16 tie against Leinster, this was the last regular season URC game they'll play away from Ravenhill this season.

Having seemingly turned a corner after such patchy form on either side of Christmas, on this evidence they look likely to have at least their quarter-final on their home patch too.

Relive our LIVE blog right here!