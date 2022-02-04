Ulster hit top spot in the URC as Robert Baloucoune and Mike Lowry shake off Ireland disappointment to star in win over Connacht

If there was somewhere else that Robert Baloucoune and Michael Lowry would have rather been on Friday night, it didn’t show in the pair’s performances as Ulster went top of the URC table after a bonus-point victory over Connacht.

The pair had spent the week in Portugal with Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad preparing for the Six Nations opener against Wales but, after hopes of a first taste of the championship were dashed, found themselves back in provincial colours for this rearranged derby.

Rather than mull over their lot in landing this lesser profile assignment, both were instrumental in the victory with Lowry electric in creating the game’s opening score and Baloucoune crossing the whitewash twice to make it four scores in three games since returning from an injured shoulder last month.

Both the winger’s scores came with the clock in the red, the first at the end of the opening 40 and the second arriving crucially right at the death of the contest to seal the bonus-point.

With the duo’s unexpected return, as well as that of Nick Timoney who’d also been with Ireland and looked fired up in a second-half cameo, and Stuart McCloskey back after a six weeks out with a hamstring strain, Dan McFarland’s men came into the side looking considerably stronger on paper.

With Connacht denied the services of key men Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen, Finlay Bealham and Jack Carty owing to their Irish involvement, they were perhaps the side more negatively impacted by the postponement of this game when it was originally scheduled for Boxing Day only for Ulster to suffer a Covid outbreak within the camp.

The western province have proven to be a considerably tricky prospect for their northern neighbours in recent times, winning in Belfast twice since Dan McFarland took the helm in 2018, while handing out a chastening defeat at the Aviva Stadium back in October.

But down so many central cogs from their machine, they never looked likely to repeat that dose and end a losing streak that now sits at four games in all competitions.

For Ulster, a seventh win in ten league games this season and maintaining a perfect record at home was made all the sweeter for that last-gasp effort to ensure the full five-point haul.

It was a game Ulster controlled virtually from start to finish.

Peter Sullivan was sent to the sin bin after only four minutes for a collision with Lowry but Ulster could not take advantage of their numerical advantage with Connacht returning to a full complement with the game still knotted at 0-0.

The closest Ulster came to breaking the deadlock during the period was when Lowry scythed through the Connacht defence from the edge of his own ‘22’ and sent Ethan McIlroy haring towards the line only for Kieran Marmion to superbly tackle the young wing and drag his feet into touch.

Back against 15 and Ulster would get the opening score soon after with Lowry again the architect. Punishing a somewhat listless box-kick, the full-back again burst onto the ball from McIlroy and through the flimsy tackling in the Connacht rearguard. Marmion made the tackle just short of the whitewash but Lowry popped the ball up for the oncoming Greg Jones to tidy things up.

After a brilliant conversion from Nathan Doak, the second try would arrive only moments later via a maul. Finished by hooker Declan Moore, the Australian marked his Ulster debut with a try after a late promotion to the starting side thanks to the withdrawal of John Andrew.

After an eventful opening 25 minutes, Connacht would strike back through Oran McNulty, on after replacing Sullivan who came off the worst in that collision with Lowry, with former Ulster centre Sam Arnold the one creating the score with a well-executed offload.

A relatively feisty interpro, tempers threatened to boil over on a few occasions, notably when Duane Vermeulen came out swinging from a ruck, but with the clock red at the end of the first-half Ulster took control.

Opting against kicking the ball dead and taking their 14-5 lead into the sheds, the hosts burst into life off a brilliant pass from the fit-again Stuart McCloskey. Lowry timed his delivery to Baloucoune well and from there the wing moved seamlessly through the gears and into blistering top speed. A remarkable sight in full flight, Connacht were left grasping at air with Baloucoune only easing up when he was across the line and dotting down with one hand.

Rather than carry their momentum into the second-half, the hosts allowed Connacht back into the game with Alex Wooton finishing off a swift counter-attack after Conor Oliver pulled off the turnover.

While a Doak penalty would push the advantage back out to 12 points, Ulster made hard work of their bonus-point chase with their usually potent maul being met with stout resistance time and time again.

With the likes of Oliver and the impressive Cian Prendergast proving to be a serious impediment at the breakdown, there were a few too many cases of white-line fever as Ulster chased the crucial fourth score but, as they entered last chance saloon, they would get the score when Billy Burns spotted Baloucoune in acres of space out wide and arrowed a kick into his grasp.

Again the finish was as casual as you like. Perhaps his next touch could come in green.

Follow all the action on our LIVE blog below!