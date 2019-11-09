Ulster hold on for bonus point as Conway solo try secures victory for Munster

Making point: Jacob Stockdale listens to what Ulster coach Dwayne Peel has to say

Andrew Conway's sensational second half solo score saw Ulster fall to a 22-16 defeat at Thomond Park, but they did take a losing bonus point from the clash.

Conway scythed through Ulster's defence for a phenomenal score late in the game to decide a back-and-forth clash that saw the visitors battle back from a first-half deficit.

John Cooney put in another strong performance and kicked 11 points in the defeat, while Rob Herring went over for Ulster's only try early in the second half.

But Dan McFarland's side - who maintain their second place in Conference A of the Guinness PRO14 - were always playing catch-up after CJ Stander and Rory Scannell went over for first-half tries.

The game at least went a long way to easing the long-lasting hurt of last season's 64-7 reversal, while Ulster will still feel pretty confident heading into their European bow next week against Bath off the back of this display.

It had been Cooney who put Ulster ahead early on through a penalty, but when Conway blocked a Stockdale kick and forced Matt Faddes to run the ball dead, Munster struck.

Scannell and Alby Mathewson were both stopped short before Stander carried the ball through some slack Ulster tackling to go under the posts.

Cooney put over another penalty to reduce the deficit but Bleyendaal cancelled it out with one of his own before Scannell soon went over to finish a sweeping Munster move for the hosts' second try of the night.

After the restart, Ulster came out having been flat in the first half and immediately struck, Herring surging over from the back of a maul to bring it back to a two-point game once more.

And it looked like Cooney might have done enough to secure a rare win in Limerick when he put over a penalty of his own to bring the visitors back ahead for the first time since the early stages.

But up stepped Ireland international Conway, who weaved through the trailing Ulster defence superbly to go under the posts for the try that decided it.

Bleyendaal had a chance to deny the visitors the bonus point with a late penalty, however it went wide, and that probably ended the game with a fair reflection of how it went.

