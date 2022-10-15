Ulster hold on for incredible bonus-point victory over Emirates Lions as two sides share 10 tries in Joburg thriller

Emirates Lions 37 Ulster 39

In another free-scoring, back-and-forth game between Irish and South African sides in the URC, Ulster edged past the Emirates Lions in Johannesburg for their first win in the southern hemisphere since the league's rebrand.

A fourth bonus-point win from five games for Ulster this year wasn't secured until the very end with ten tries shared evenly between the two sides.

Ulster did most of their damage off a Lions' yellow card either side of half-time, in a game when the Lions launched two comebacks that had made a fourth win on the spin feel likely.

In the thin air of Johannesburg, it was the visitors who made the quicker start.

Duane Vermeulen had a serious go at one even earlier breakdown but a straight steal with less than two minutes on the clock set up Robert Baloucoune to score on the counter.

One of two in the visitors' starting side to have also been on the Emerging Ireland tour, the restored wing cantered between two props to set up a finish with no Lion in his general vicinity.

While it was Vermeulen making all the early inroads, it was his opposite number Francke Horn that scored the next try after the sides had traded penalties.

After Emmanuel Tshituka opportunistically pinched the ball from an all too inviting Ulster breakdown, Ruan Dreyer offloaded out of the attempted tackles of Mike Lowry and Billy Burns for Horn, who ran the ball back all the way from deep inside his own half.

It capped an untidy passage from Ulster, who weren't careful enough with the ball and missed touch from a penalty.

It wasn't until the 26th minute that the Lions took their first lead of the game thanks to another Lombard penalty, but by that stage the hosts had long felt in the ascendancy.

With Vermeulen spoiling a Lions' line-out on the edge of the 22, the Springbok was leading what at times felt like a one-man resistance.

But with their scrum, not for the first time this season, in real difficulty through the first-half, Ulster's own set-piece was proving their undoing.

On their own put-in, Eric O'Sullivan was pinged and the Lions knocked it to the corner to give the line-out another go. This time there was no mistake, with Tshituka carrying hard across the line once the maul eventually ran out of steam.

To their credit, in a half that seemed to be going against them, Ulster hung on and got their second try just before half-time.

All coming off a Lowry prod in behind that put the pressure on, the Lions couldn't escape thanks to a crooked line-out through.

After Henco van Wyk was sent to the bin in a penalty-ridden passage of defence, Ulster almost looked to have wasted the opportunity but, after Rob Lyttle kept his head, Burns snuck over in the corner.

For Dan McFarland, the three-point deficit won't have felt like a bad return. He'll have been happier still when only five minutes after the restart, Ulster had not just an 11-point lead but their try-scoring bonus.

An acrobatic Rob Lyttle score in the corner, coming off a pass from Vermeulen, had restored their lead before another Mike Lowry kick paid dividends.

This time it was a lengthy 50:22 that bounced Ulster's way off the padding around the corner flag.

If that felt fortunate, luck was even more on Ulster's side when the Lions spoiled the line-out only to lose the bouncing ball over their own try-line and allow Stuart McCloskey the simplest of scores.

As Van Wyk returned, with 19 points scored in his absence, the cost of his sin-binning was clear and by the time Rob Herring was mauled over the line with a little under half an hour to go, Ulster's first-half struggles felt long left behind.

Yet the Lions would come again. As both coaches emptied their benches in these energy-sapping conditions, Ulster's legs looked to be growing weary as they fell off tackles.

Full-back Coetzee brought the Lions back within touching distance after a line-out over the top opened Ulster up and when, with 13 minutes left, Quan Horn evaded the despairing tackle of Lowry, momentum had swung once again.

Again, while it wasn't pretty, Ulster showed resilience to weather the storm. Nathan Doak's penalty made it a two-score game and, despite number eight Horn scoring his second after another fine series of offloads, the visitors hung on when the Lions late line-out again betrayed them.

