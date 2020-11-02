Ulster hooker John Andrew 'just having fun' as he waits for another chance to impress

Hooker back on the bench despite starring role against Dragons

Back in the middle of February, hooker John Andrew sat in Kingspan Stadium's media room for what was one of the province's last in-person press briefing before covid-19 changed the landscape and offered an insight into one of the often over-looked struggles of pro rugby - contract season for the squad player.

While it is natural for fans and media to focus in on the big names in the last months of deals - even if history has proven that few are real flight risks - those who feel on the bubble, who may or may not be offered fresh terms, are asked to perform through great stress, to prove they're worth an extension on the field while off the field dealing with the uncertainty that comes from one looming conversation that could make or break their careers as professional sportsmen.

Much has changed since, both for Andrew and the world - his presence in the very same room some eight months on, this time alone and being peppered with questions from a zoom call, is testament to that.

In strictly rugby terms, the 27-year-old emerged from that winter of ambiguity with the new contract he sought and scored a try in a PRO14 semi-final. That dramatic win over Edinburgh in September, as well as the league decider against Leinster and European quarter-final against Toulouse that followed were, by some distance, the biggest games he's ever been involved in. All a far cry from those nagging doubts that he may have been expendable only a short time before.

"Last time I was speaking to you I didn't know what was going to be offered or if there was going to be an offer," he recalled ahead of tonight's game with Cardiff in Newport.

"That's the life of a rugby player, where you know that your contracts aren't long and you know the year you're coming into is the last year of your contract. That's the nature of it.

"You just have to do what you can do: train as hard as you can and when you get an opportunity, try and play as well as you can.

"If you're going home every night stressing and worrying what's coming at the end of the season, or whenever they'll be discussing contracts, they can feel like very long months.

"Rugby is a business as well, they're not going to keep you there if you're no good. I was obviously very happy that they gave me an offer."

Having in the past looked down the line to anticipate when opportunities may arise, previously when Rory Best was on international duty, as Rob Herring is now, this season he is trying to take a more serene approach to his game-time. Perhaps just as well given that a strong showing against Dragons in a rare start last time out has earned him only a spot on the bench for tonight's game.

"I'm just trying to enjoy every opportunity I get, enjoy training, enjoy trying to get better, and then enjoy it when and if I get a chance to play," he said.

"At the tail end of last season I was happy to be involved in those big games - there were a lot of big games - and I was happy to get a chance there (against Dragons) to start.

"I enjoyed the chance to start and get a good few minutes rather than coming on with 10 or 15 minutes to go. But to be honest I'm not looking too far ahead or when people might be coming back.

"When I was younger I think I got caught doing that, looking at where I might be involved. I feel it's better for me personally when I just concentrate on myself and the week in hand, try and train well.

"It wasn't so much a deliberate shift (in mindset) but it definitely came about because of circumstances. When there were disappointments of not being involved or not playing to the best of my ability I had to stop and think 'how do I approach this?'

"It's rugby. We all started playing because it's fun. You don't start playing at five or six thinking it's going to be a job; you do it to enjoy every minute you get to play.

"Sometimes I have to wait a lot of weeks to get a chance and when I do I want to play the best I can.

"I think I do that when I'm enjoying it. That's what helps you play well, I think.

"I'm not worrying about the future; I'm just having fun."

Should this evening's game be anything as open as last week's Monday encounter between Cardiff and Munster in Thomond Park, then it should at least be fun for the neutral in Newport.

With their 10-12-13 axis of Jarrod Evans, Willis Halaholo and Rey Lee-Lo possessing eye-catching ability, the Blues have displayed a real willingness to run the ball through this season.

Ulster, for their part, have rolled up their sleeves when needed en route to three wins from three so far but against Dragons there were further signs of greater threat off set-piece ball, most notably the move that netted their bonus-point try with plenty of time remaining in the first-half.

"It was typical Cardiff," said Andrew of the ambition displayed by the visitors in Limerick last time out despite ultimately going down by a score of 38-27.

"They're very dangerous. Their centres are good, their ten is good and they have good players across the whole team.

"As you saw on Monday (last week), they can score from anywhere, you see Jarrod Evans going in from near enough the half way line for a nice try. They've looked good and we know they're dangerous if you let them be."

As Ulster go in search of a third successive league win away from home for a first time since 2012, they are also out to open a season with a fourth win on the spin for a first time since 2017.

Having strung a few weeks of good results together, though, upbeat Andrew believes the squad rotation to which he has fallen victim tonight will help to guard against any complacency in this elongated run of PRO14 fixtures.

"It's three decent wins but that's all it is, it's just three games," he reasons.

" The team has changed quite significantly each week so when boys are getting chances they know they have to play well because everyone wants to be starting every game they can and that helps keep the momentum going."

That and, as Andrew has learnt, having some fun along the way.