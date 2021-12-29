Ulster hope for go-ahead for New Year's Day Leinster duel after working to contain Covid outbreak

Ulster are continuing with their off-field preparations for Saturday’s game against Leinster at Kingspan Stadium as normal and will provide an update on their Covid situation at today’s delayed press briefing.

The province were due to address the media yesterday, however it was put back 24 hours as they dealt with the aftermath of a Covid outbreak which forced the postponement of last week’s inter-provincial derby against Connacht in Belfast.

Ulster are hopeful that they will have contained the outbreak enough that they will be able to field a team on New Year’s Day against their southern rivals and avoid postponing a second home game in a row, with head coach Dan McFarland opting to restrict numbers in training in an attempt to curtail the virus’ spread among the playing staff.

From opponents Leinster’s perspective, they have been given a cautious green light to play after head coach Leo Cullen revealed they are on track to field a team at Kingspan Stadium after their own Covid issues over the last few weeks.

An outbreak in their squad saw them forced to call off their Heineken Champions Cup game against Montpellier — with the French side controversially awarded the win — but Cullen, who was one of those to test positive and spent Christmas isolating, has confirmed their initial testing has returned negative results thus far.

Meanwhile, this weekend’s second inter-pro between Connacht and Munster is set to go ahead after both camps also provided optimistic outlooks, both provinces reporting no cases following their own testing earlier this week.