Ulster hope Ravenhill will be key as they target second-place finish in the URC

Having been given Monday and Tuesday of last week to lick their wounds after another Champions Cup exit at the hands of Leinster, Ulster’s players will have returned on Wednesday with a clear goal in mind.

While their win over the Bulls before the two-week international break secured their spot in the URC’s top four, they will need help elsewhere over the regular season’s final fortnight if they are to claim the sought after second spot.

Two points behind the Stormers after the reigning champions managed a draw with Leinster at the RDS, the Cape Town natives will play host to Munster and Benetton across the space of six days with Dan McFarland’s men requiring one of the visitors to claim what would constitute a considerable scalp against opposition who have not lost on their own patch in any competition since all the way back in December of 2021.

With the Champions Cup knock-out stages all going the way of the hosts so far this year, the importance of maintaining home advantage for as long as possible is clear, but should the Stormers not falter, there will still be plenty to play for.

With Glasgow breathing down their necks too — the in-form Scottish side are just five points behind — there is a need for Ulster to take care of their own business too regardless of what transpires in the southern hemisphere.

Against opposition in the Dragons on Friday night and Edinburgh seven days later who have little to play for beyond personal pride, Ulster will be targeting nothing less than maximum points but, furthermore, to show that they have fully put their latest knock-out blow behind them.

“We’ve put that to bed quite quickly,” assured the province’s skills coach Craig Newby as the side prepare for what is just their fourth Friday night home game of the campaign.

“We’ve reviewed it and obviously (it was) hugely disappointing to lose as we had aspirations in the Champions Cup but we’ve moved on.

“It’s (now) a really big opportunity to push forward in the URC and we’ve got goals in that as well and they don’t stop just because we lost.

“There were big moments that we missed and we looked at how we can deal with those and how we can train those and how we can review and get better in those big moments because they’re the games we want to be winning.

“We found two or three key things that we know will drive us forward to the Dragons week that will help us win big games.”

Having played Leinster and La Rochelle a combined five times in this campaign and lost all five, the side have clearly been a class below the crème de la crème of European club rugby this season but, as last season reminds us, anything can happen in the campaign’s final furlongs.

It was then that, when Leinster surprisingly were turned over at home by the Bulls in the Semi-Finals, they found themselves only one win away from what would have been a “home” Final and a real chance to win a first piece of silverware since 2006.

Instead, they would lose a late lead facing 14-man opposition against the Stormers who would go on to claim the inaugural URC crown a week later against their compatriots.

Then, having dismantled Munster in the last eight, Ulster went into their Semi-Final carrying the confidence of an interpro win in the first knock-out stage, a fixture that could yet be repeated this year.

Below Ulster, both Connacht and Munster are involved in an intense battle to secure not only their place in the end-of-season play-offs but also next season’s Champions Cup.

With one Welsh representative guaranteed entry into the Champions Cup, not to mention the possibility that either Scarlets or Benetton could yet win the Challenge Cup, a place in the top eight, or even the top seven, may not be enough to book a spot in next season’s top competition.

With the Sharks and Bulls currently rounding out the play-off spots, and Benetton, Cardiff, the Lions and Ospreys not mathematically out of things either, much of the league has plenty at stake in the final two rounds.

Meanwhile, Ulster have confirmed a potentially significant link-up with Queen’s University.

Signed for an initial period of three years, Ulster have said the deal will allow for “further cooperation on player development, academic progress, performance services, coaching, and planning”.

Seemingly key is the notion that “high-performing young players will be grouped together in a structured environment, which is more aligned to the professional game” which is believed to mean that far greater numbers of those coming into the Ulster system after secondary education will be allocated to play their rugby at the university.

While there, they will be coached by Derek Suffern who, in his role as Wallace High’s coach, has already helped to nurture talents like Jacob Stockdale and Nathan Doak.

“Our new partnership with Queen’s University is one of the key recent developments in our provincial Player Pathway programme, which aims to foster the next generation of Ulster players by identifying where an individual is best placed within the different playing opportunities to maximise on their potential,” said the province’s Head of Rugby Operations and Recruitment Bryn Cunningham.

“The targeted allocation of Academy and Pathway players to Queen’s throughout the season accelerates the development of talented, local players from a technical, tactical, physical, and mental performance perspective. It will also bring benefits for the grassroots game by helping an increased number of players to transition back into the club game when they have completed their studies.”

Queen’s currently play in the third tier of the All-Ireland League after missing out on promotion in heart-breaking fashion a year ago when losing the play-off Final despite topping the table by 14 points. They are presently on course to make it up this time around, however, as they travel to Dolphin on Saturday afternoon in the concluding round of AIL 2A fixtures with a two-point lead over second-place Blackrock College.

It was also confirmed yesterday that Ulster will seek more games next season for their second-string ‘A’ side.