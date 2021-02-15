Ulster hopeful Will Addison and Robert Baloucoune will return to action before the end of this season

Will Addison and Robert Baloucoune are both on the way back from long-term injuries.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has expressed his hope that both Robert Baloucoune and Will Addison will be fit to feature for the province before the end of the current campaign.

The pair - two thirds of the side's first-choice back-three last year - have both been on the sidelines for the entire season so far, Balacoune with a hamstring injury picked up in training last August while Addison continues to nurse a troublesome back.

With only five games remaining in the Guinness PRO14, plus a potential appearance in the final, time is running out for them to make an impact on the 2020/21 slate.

But while neither are in contention to face Glasgow on Friday night, McFarland still hasn't given up hope that the key duo could be back sooner rather than later.

"I would hope so," he said when asked if they were expected back before season's end. "Robert's coming along well.

"He had a set-back from his original injury which was his hamstring avulsion. He was literally on the verge of coming back when he had a syndesmosis injury so he's making really good progress. He's training at the moment but we're needing to make sure he's in a good place before he comes back.

"Will's injury is obviously a very complicated one. He had surgery on it and is making good progress now but he hasn't been out training for a long time. It means that his reintroduction and the process he goes through needs to be a very careful one that is planned precisely and followed through.

"We're lucky here that we have an excellent medical performance staff, who work very closely with the athletic performance staff at this stage in the return-to-play process.

"As it progresses along over the next couple of months, the rugby department will become involved in that; well, they're already involved in Will's skill-work and stuff like that. They'll be involved in reintegrating him into training as soon as we can get him back.

"We would hope for Will's sake - he's obviously desperate to play - that he'll be back before the end of the season."

Balacoune and Addison are joined on the sidelines for this weekend's game by Jack McGrath (hip), Sean Reidy (shoulder), Luke Marshall (knee), Dave O'Connor (shoulder), Jacob Stockdale (knee) and Angus Curtis (knee).

The side resumes their PRO14 season at Scotstoun following a six-week break. They sit second in Conference A, four points behind Leinster with only one side advancing to the final next month.