Ulster hoping Jacob Stockdale makes a quick recovery

The star Irish wing has not played any rugby since going the full 80 minutes against Glasgow in the opening weekend of the campaign and has now had ankle surgery in London that is likely to rule him out for the remainder of the season.

As a lengthy spell on the sidelines looms, Grant believes the 25-year-old will be well looked after by his team-mates.

"It's disappointing for everyone in the organisation,” admitted the former flanker. “It's never nice anyone having setbacks and knocks.

"But there's plenty of pro rugby players who have had that and guys will rally round him, sympathise and empathise.

"Hopefully he gets back quickly. He'll get through it.”

Stockdale’s will be far from alone in the Kingspan Stadium treatment room.

Andrew Warwick is the latest casualty with the side’s loosehead prop having sustained a suspected concussion in the early stages of the win over Northampton last weekend.

He’ll be monitored as he goes through the return to play protocols with Eric O’Sullivan and Jack McGrath in line to deputise should he not be fit to feature against Clermont in Belfast on Saturday evening.

Influential quartet Iain Henderson, Stuart McCloskey, John Cooney and Will Addison have all spent time out of the side too, while neither Luke Marshall nor Jordi Murphy have featured at all during this season.

With so many players injured, it is to Ulster’s credit that they go into the weekend’s game with Clermont with their place in the Champions Cup knock-outs already secured. Grant cites the example of players like Mike Lowry, Robert Baloucoune and Ethan McIlroy stepping up in Stockdale and Addison’s absence as just the type of boost a side will need over the course of a long campaign. “Any of your top players, you want them fit,” he said. “It’s something that I’ve noticed more in the last two or three years, the good teams, you want and need your best players playing. “Rugby more and more seems a bit of an arms race, it’s about getting the best players on the pitch. “But the flip side is that we’ve got some unbelievably talented back-three players. “Our back-three from the weekend, Rob, Mike and Ethan, they were class. “It’s a hotly-contested place in our squad and the guys that have come in have done brilliant. When everyone is fit, it’s a selection headache. “You want your top players available and pushing each other for places but you look at the weekend and young guys get opportunities. “That’s pro sport. Guys get injured and other guys have to come in and play well otherwise the team will struggle.” Grant issued no update on Henderson or McCloskey ahead of Andy Farrell announcing Ireland’s squad for the Six Nations today.