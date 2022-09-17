Ulster kick off new URC season in stunning fashion with bonus-point win over inter-provincial rivals Connacht

Ulster's new season got off to the perfect start as the northern province earned a bonus-point win over neighbours Connacht in their URC opener at Ravenhill.

The westerners had won in Belfast twice in the last four years following a drought that had stretched all the way back to 1960 but they never looked like repeating the dose here.

Having had only one pre-season tune-up owing to last week's cancellation, it was an understandably rusty opening quarter from the hosts, but once Ulster moved through the gears thereafter it always looked as if the try-bonus was there for them.

By the time it arrived just after the hour mark with Stewart's Moore's try, the game had long since been won.

Ten minutes later, when Callum Reid burrowed over for Ulster's fifth of the night, the stop-start nature of their opening had long been forgotten.

Still, there had been moments to bring the crowd into things early on. On his return after a year out with injury, Jacob Stockdale had some nice early touches but, typically, it was Stuart McCloskey at the centre of Ulster's better passages.

The initial exchanges didn't afford either side any real glimpses of the opposition line until the visitors shipped a penalty ten minutes in.

Side entry at the ruck by Connacht debutant Byron Ralston allowed Burns to kick Ulster up to the edge of the Connacht 22 but a knock-on allowed Connacht to escape in a passage that was indicative of the early season rust afflicting both teams.

A Luke Marshall break and a 50:22 from Stockdale deep inside his own territory were rare glimpses of quality in an opening quarter lacking in accuracy.

When the first score did come almost half an hour into the game, there was no surprise that McCloskey was the architect.

After Kieran Marmion had been pinged for obstruction and Ulster went down the line, Alan O'Connor did well to haul in Tom Stewart's line-out dart at the very peak of his jump.

Doak's pass to McCloskey saw Connacht's midfield shoot up in anticipation of a two-man tackle, but Ulster's influential inside centre brilliantly drew the opposition in before offloading to give Marshall a walk in.

Doak's conversion made it a 7-0 lead and they'd double it before the turn. It was from another line-out, this time in the opposite corner, that saw Stewart show a good burst of pace as well as an eye for the gap to burst off the back and score.

On the occasion of his first Ulster start, the young hooker had his second Ulster try.

At the end of what was a good second quarter, the hosts will have been disappointed to let Connacht in for a penalty with what was the last action of the first-half.

After three Connacht penalties in the early minutes after the restart, Doak punished the last of the trio with a successful shot at the posts.

With the two-score cushion, Ulster went for the scrum when Connacht were next penalised in front of their own posts but Andy Friend's side held firm in defence five metres out.

The reprieve would not last though, with Ulster's third again coming from the line-out. While Stewart was stopped inches short of his second, Doak was on hand to tidy up with the ball already virtually brushing the whitewash.

Connacht looked for an immediate response but a ferocious counter-ruck from the Ulster back-row kept their line intact.

Just after the hour mark, referee Eoghan Cross eventually lost patience with Connacht's frequent infringements and sent Paul Boyle to the sin bin.

Before the No.8 had even found his seat, his side had shipped the bonus-point score.

Having been put away by a fine offload in the first-half, this time it was Luke Marshall conjuring a bit of magic with a deft touch to send Stewart Moore over in the corner.

Connacht would actually 'win' the sin-bin period 7-5 thanks to Caolin Blade's consolation score but Ulster would have the final say with Reid's close-range score.

