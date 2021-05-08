Ulster lacked the intensity to cope with Munster in Thomond Park defeat, says Dan McFarland

The northern province lost for the second round on the spin in the Rainbow Cup with their interprovincial rivals running in six tries en route to a 38-10 win aided by the visitors playing 20 minutes a man down after Will Addison's red card.

With McFarland's side certainly seeming to be suffering something of a lingering hangover from their European exit at the hands of Leicester Tigers last week, the head coach acknowledged that, with or without the dismissal, Johann Van Graan's side were far superior on the night.

"Obviously (I'm) very disappointed," he said. "We didn’t play very well and we lacked intensity in certain parts of the game and when you combine that with the real intensity that Munster showed it meant we were on the back foot for chunks of the match and it’s very difficult to come back from that.

"Teams are up and down with their intensity.

"Some weeks it’s huge and other weeks it’s not so good. Potentially coming off the game last week, we’ve done a lot of travelling this year, it’s tiring and fatiguing. I think we’ll be up to 20 away games this season and that’s been tough.

"The lads prepared well, we had a tough beginning to the week obviously reviewing the Leicester game (but) there was a lot of intent coming into the game.

"You also have to say that Munster came at us.

"They came off a good win over Leinster and didn’t have a semi-final to play in Europe and as a consequence all their chips are in this basket and I think that probably knocked us back a little bit."

Addison's sending off, which under rules being trialled in this competition allowed for his replacement after 20 minutes on the sideline, came in the final moments of the first-half. While Ulster actually had their best period of the game after the restart, with Marcus Rea and Callum Reid to the fore and Iain Henderson scoring, an intercept score from Niall Scannell five minutes before they could get James Hume on the field ended the game as a contest.

Speaking directly after the game, McFarland admitted his centre certainly deserved a card of some colour but wanted to see another replay before determining if Dan Goggin had dipped prior to the tackle to offer any mitigation for the dangerous play.

"I haven’t had a chance to look at all the angles on that and the only question was whether your man’s height dropped significantly late and as a consequence it should have been a yellow," he added. "I don’t think there’s any doubt that it was a card of some sort. I’ll have to look at it more."

After three losses in succession in all competitions, Ulster are back in action next Friday with another away-day derby, this time against Leinster in the RDS.