Ulster left sweating over latest Jacob Stockdale injury as winger heads for MRI on ankle problem

Ulster will hope that Jacob Stockdale’s MRI comes back clean as they sweat over the Ireland winger’s latest injury concern.

The 26-year-old was brought off at half-time of Friday’s United Rugby Championship clash with Leinster after receiving treatment on his right ankle following a tackle.

The fortunate news is that it is unrelated to the ankle injury that kept him out for the majority of last season and required surgery, which was on the other side, but there is naturally still concern over how long the winger will be out for.

The province confirmed Stockdale will be going for an MRI today to determine the extent of the injury, and they will hope it is a short-term fix rather than more long-term agony.

The former Wallace High stand-out is Ireland’s sixth-highest try scorer, having crossed 19 times in 35 games, but has been robbed of the last 12 months of his career due to injury, and the hope is he won’t go through something similar again.

From an Ulster perspective, with Robert Baloucoune and Ethan McIlroy both away on Emerging Ireland duty in South Africa, it is another blow for head coach Dan McFarland, who is now without his three top choices on the wing.

Meanwhile, hooker Rob Herring sustained a concussion in the same game and will undergo the Return to Play protocols ahead of Saturday’s game against the Ospreys at Ravenhill.

John Andrew, who came on from the bench to replace him in the 20-13 loss to Leinster, would seem likeliest to get the nod to start if the Ireland international was unavailable.