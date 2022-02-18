Ulster looseheads are a tight unit and are working together for team success, insists Eric O’Sullivan

When Eric O’Sullivan last pulled on an Ulster jersey, it was one with a wholly unfamiliar number on its back.

With Rob Herring and Bradley Roberts in Ireland and Wales camp respectively, Tom Stewart injured and Academy prospect James McCormick away with the Irish under-20s, Ulster were down to their last two hookers for the visit of Connacht two weeks ago with one of them, Declan Moore, having only arrived on loan from Munster and with just 10 minutes of professional rugby to his name.

When John Andrew had to pull out on the eve of the game, someone had to fill the spot on the bench with O’Sullivan the man to volunteer.

While he didn’t have to take the field thanks to Moore going 80 minutes, the 26-year-old had already been pressed into duty out of position earlier in the season, against Ospreys in December, but was ready and willing if called upon.

“Obviously I’m not a hooker but I got in on captain’s run day and got through the menu with the (line-out) callers, Al (Alan O’Connor) was good in bringing me through it all.

“On the bench, I was quite relaxed actually. I wasn’t worried about it too much.

“If I got on I knew I was going to have to throw it but it wouldn’t have been the end of the world if I had thrown one crooked.

“It wasn’t worth worrying about because then it would have gotten into my head more. I was just trying to stay relaxed.”

His fellow loosehead Joe Marler would show the difficulties faced by props unused to such requirements in the England v Scotland Six Nations clash a day later with O’Sullivan admitting it can feel quite the closed skill.

“It’s massive (the difference),” he admitted. “You are not used to the timing of guys moving in the line-out so you kind of have to get an appreciation of that and I think when the opposition see a prop throwing, then their defence is a bit more keen, probably a bit smarter as well, and they just go front and middle and hope you don’t hit the tail, so it narrows down your options a bit.”

Ahead of Sunday’s trip to face the Dragons in Rodney Parade, O’Sullivan is happy to be back among his loosehead brethren.

Between himself, Andy Warwick and the fit-again Jack McGrath, minutes have been split relatively evenly between the trio of late and the Dubliner feels all three are benefitting from each other’s experiences.

“It’s brilliant,” he said. “I’ve a great relationship with the two guys. Off the pitch, I think we’re able to put that (the competition) to one side and we’re really close. I’d be best mates with them. Naturally, you spend the most time with the guys in your position, they’re the ones that you’re in the trenches with.

“I’d love to play every game but that’s not realistic.

“In terms of helping each other on the pitch, be as forthcoming as you can with any information. We’re all on the same team and we’re all trying to win. It’s not going to be what you know that gets you picked, if you’re relying on (withholding things) to get you picked I think you’d need to be pushing yourself a bit harder to lift your standards.

“I wouldn’t be a believer in keeping those things back. Say what you can to anyone that you think might help them and hope that at the end of the day you’re performing at your best to get picked.”

While the props are a close-knit bunch, O’Sullivan believes it is the competitive edge among them in training that is behind some of the better recent scrummaging performances.

“It really helps the standard of tight-head that we have at this club,” he added. “Ultimately they’re who you learn the most from. At the end of the day, if Marty Moore is doing a job on you in training on a Tuesday, you have to go back and learn from that.

“They give you the pictures of what you’ll face at the weekend and the level of those guys really help me as a loosehead trying to learn my craft.

“It is very competitive. On a short week we’ll do one scrum session then on longer weeks we do two. Typically, it is one really big scrum session a week.

“It is very competitive. You are trying to get one up on the other pack that you are up against and that is only natural because there are guys in that team that think they should be playing and deserve to be picked and you know they are going to be coming at you and likewise you at them.

“If you are not in the squad you are trying to get one over to prove a point and sometimes they are nearly more competitive than the games, especially because it is just a scrum, you are not worried about running off the back of it, so you can just go as hard as you can.

“It is very competitive and you are coming up against one of the best guys around (Marty Moore) in my opinion. It’s tough going.”