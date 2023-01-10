Ulster lose Ireland winger Rob Baloucoune to injury again as prop Marty Moore set for surgery on knee injury

Ulster will be without Ireland international Rob Baloucoune for their Heineken Champions Cup trip to defending European champions Stade Rochelais on Saturday due to injury.

The winger, who had only returned from a hamstring injury against Munster on New Year’s Day, has now been shelved with the same injury that will likely also put his involvement in the Six Nations in doubt.

Baloucoune suffered the issue in Ulster’s 31-29 defeat to Benetton at the weekend, continuing a bad run of injury luck for the 25-year-old this season as he struggles for a consistent stretch of games in the squad.

Ulster have not confirmed whether the injury is the same as he only just returned from or if it is a separate but unfortunate coincidence.

Meanwhile, tighthead prop Marty Moore has been confirmed to have sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the loss to Munster on January 1 and he is headed for surgery later this week to correct it.

That procedure will more than likely rule the Ireland international out for the rest of the season, a prospect alluded to by head coach Dan McFarland last week, and is a significant blow for Ulster given his consistently excellent performances in the front row.

The province have also been dealt another blow as openside flanker Sean Reffell, another who has had no luck with injuries, has also been ruled out for the foreseeable future after sustaining an ankle problem in Treviso.

And blindside flanker Matty Rea will join them on the unavailable list for this weekend’s game at the Stade Marcel-Deflandre having picked up a foot injury while playing for Ulster ‘A’ against Ealing Trailfinders last weekend.