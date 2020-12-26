Ulster make ten changes for Connacht trip as Marcell Coetzee continues to miss out

Bulls-bound Marcell Coetzee remains on Ulster's injury list for Sunday evening's interpro visit to Connacht as Dan McFarland has made ten changes to his side.

The South African flanker, along with Sam Carter, is continuing to come through return to play protocols following head injuries against Toulouse earlier this month.

Coetzee is expected to be co firmed as the Bulls' new signing on Monday.

With Ireland players Rob Herring, Jacob Stockdale, Stuart McCloskey and Billy Burns withdrawn due to player management, Ulster have rung the changes following the defeat in England, with only captain Alan O'Connor and back row duo Jordi Murphy and Nick Timoney remaining in the pack.

Kyle McCall, John Andrew and Tom O'Toole are in for a totally changed front row, with the two props making their first starts of the campaign either side of Andrew.

Kieran Treadwell partners O'Connor at lock with Greg Jones joining Murphy and Timoney in the back row.

In the back three, Academy prospect Ethan McIlroy and Craig Gilroy come in to join established full-back Michael Lowry while Stewart Moore replaces Stuart McCloskey alongside James Hume in midfield.

Ian Madigan and Alby Mathewson form a new partnership at half-back.

Ben Moxham could make his senior Ulster debut from the bench, where he joins David Shanahan and Matt Faddes for the back line. Bradley Roberts, Andrew Warwick, Marty Moore, David O’Connor and Matty Rea will offer forward cover from the bench.

Ulster team to face Connacht (Sunday - 7.35pm)

(15-9): Michael Lowry, Craig Gilroy, James Hume, Stewart Moore, Ethan McIlroy, Ian Madigan, Alby Mathewson

(1-8): Kyle McCall, John Andrew, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor (Capt.), Kieran Treadwell, Greg Jones, Jordi Murphy, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: Bradley Roberts, Andrew Warwick, Marty Moore, David O’Connor, Matty Rea, David Shanahan, Ben Moxham, Matt Faddes.

Players currently not available for selection – Injury (inj) / Player Management Programme (PMP)

Jack McGrath (inj) Rob Herring (PMP), Adam McBurney (inj), Sam Carter (inj), Iain Henderson (inj), Sean Reidy (inj), Marcell Coetzee (inj), Billy Burns (PMP), Stuart McCloskey (PMP), Luke Marshall (inj), Angus Curtis (inj), Jacob Stockdale (PMP), Robert Baloucoune (inj), Rob Lyttle (inj), Will Addison (inj), Louis Ludik (inj), Bill Johnston (unavailable).