Ulster make two changes ahead of crunch Champions Cup clash with Wasps

Ulster have made only two changes to their line-up ahead of Sunday's vital Champions Cup clash against Wasps in Coventry at the Ricoh Arena (kick-off 3.15pm).

Darren Cave and Kieran Treadwell come in to replace Craig Gilroy, who misses out with a fractured cheekbone, and Mattie Rea. Cave is selected at outside centre, with Louis Ludik moving to occupy the right wing berth.

Treadwell's inclusion at lock alongside Alan O'Connor results in Iain Henderson moving to the back row next to Sean Reidy and Nick Timoney. Rory Best will be flanked by Callum Black and Rodney Ah You in the front row.

Christian Lealiifano has been named at flyhalf for what will be his final game before returning to play Super Rugby for the Brumbies. John Cooney, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale and Charles Piutau will complete the backline.

Wiehahn Herbst has recovered from a calf injury sustained against Leinster earlier this month and is named among the replacements. Rob Herring, Kyle McCall, Matty Rea and Chris Henry are the other forwards in the squad.

Rob Lyttle, who scored two tries for Ulster A in a bonus point win over Cornish Pirates last weekend, has earned a place on the bench alongside Dave Shanahan and Johnny McPhillips.

A bonus-point victory would confirm Ulster as group winners, regardless of La Rochelle's result against bottom side Harlequins, while a win of any nature would see Ulster progress as one of the best runners up.

Ulster team to play Wasps

(15-9): C Piutau; L Ludik, D Cave, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; C Lealiifano, J Cooney;

(1-8): C Black, R Best (captain), R Ah You, A O'Connor, K Treadwell, I Henderson, S Reidy, N Timoney;

Replacements (16-23): R Herring, K McCall, W Herbst, M Rea, C Henry, D Shanahan, J McPhillips, R Lyttle.

