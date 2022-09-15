Ulster mark 10th anniversary of Nevin Spence’s passing by renaming stand at Ravenhill in memory of former centre

Ulster have marked the 10th anniversary of the death of former player Nevin Spence by announcing they will rename the Memorial Stand at Ravenhill after him.

The Nevin Spence Memorial Stand will be dedicated on 26 April 2023, the day of Spence’s 33rd birthday, in order to “acknowledge his lasting legacy across the professional and domestic game”.

Spence played 42 times for Ulster and 11 times for the Ireland Under-20s before passing away ten years ago in a tragic accident on his family’s farm, which also claimed the lives of his father Noel and brother Graham.

Supporters will also get a chance to honour Spence’s memory at Saturday’s United Rugby Championship game against Connacht at Ravenhill, when the home team’s players will wear black armbands as a show of respect.

Children from Spence’s home club, Ballynahinch, will form a guard of honour ahead of the game to lead the players onto the pitch, and their minis section will play the half-time game against Carrick, while there will be ’Hinch playing jerseys sporting ‘NS’ on display in the President’s Suite at the game.

The club’s official match programme will feature cover art by Spence’s sister, Emma, while Connacht will present a jersey to Ulster at the captains’ coin toss.

“With every passing year, we are reminded of what a tragic loss the Spence family, together with the rugby community, suffered ten years ago today. Nevin was a talent that shone bright, both on and off the pitch, and his lasting legacy is an integral part of who we are at Ulster Rugby,” commented Ulster chief executive Jonny Petrie.

“The Nevin Spence Memorial Stand will recognise that his memory lives on for players, staff and supporters, and is our way of ensuring that he is remembered now, and for generations to come, by all those who visit our home.”