Ulster may face tougher path to Europe’s top tier

Rugby

Not surprisingly, a heavy bombardment of emails and social media activity announced the arrival of the United Rugby Championship, the very latest rebrand of what once upon a time was known as the Celtic League.

With the four South African franchises coming on board – the Bulls, Sharks, Lions and Stormers – there was no real need for the marketing people to shout the loudest about how now is clearly the time for a shake-up of what has gone before.

In essence, what we will have from late September is a straight 16-team league and single table – made up of the sides who finished the PRO14 season along with the four South African teams – with the top eight finishers progressing to the quarter-finals and so on to the final at the end of June 2022.

There will also be fewer games with 18 regulation season rounds of action – 21 in total when the knockout rounds are included – the idea here being that less is more and that the league’s dates will now not overlap with Test windows.

Northern hemisphere sides will play two regulation season away games in South Africa which will, ideally, be back-to-back ties while the South Africans will each fulfil six fixtures in Europe and this will likely involve mini-tour blocks of three matches.

And, of course, the South African teams are expected to be eligible to qualify for the European Champions and Challenge Cup from the end of next season onwards with eight sides from the URC advancing to the upper tier of Europe and the remaining eight heading towards the Challenge Cup.

All straightforward so far. But then we come to the regional pools and European qualification criteria.

Each team will also play six home and away games against their regional rivals – leaving 12 home or away clashes to play against the URC’s other sides to make up the 18 overall regulation season rounds – with the results from these derbies feeding back into the standalone league table while points from the games outside the derbies will also have meaning in the pools so that, essentially, every game counts for something. Or so it seems.

Ulster will therefore play Leinster, Munster and Connacht six times next season, three home and the same number away, in what will be an expanded inter-provincial series which will still be part of the overall league structure while also partly designed to uncover a regional champion.

The same will apply in the other three pools containing the four Welsh sides, the combined quartet of Scottish and Italian teams and the South Africans.

Dan McFarland

The winner of each pool will automatically qualify for the Champions Cup, meaning that the top eight sides in the final URC table are not guaranteed a place in the upper tier.

In other words, the four regional pool winners will go through – no matter where they finish in the league – along with the next four highest-ranked sides in the final table.

This move will ensure that the Welsh and Scots/Italians will still have a place at Europe’s top table but could work against other squads, such as Ulster, who might still end up in the Challenge Cup even though they have secured a respectable-looking league place.

This new format will, it is believed, be in place for a five-year period with further tinkering not thought likely according to the organisers.

If that wasn’t enough there is more, though this is, at least, couched in marketing and promotional areas.

The organisers boast that the new format – basically the South Africans – will ensure that the structure is “Bigger, Bolder and Stronger (their capitals) than the previous incarnations of the league,” but they also claim that it will also now have “more teams capable of winning the title”.

This may suggest that only the South Africans are likely to break Leinster’s stranglehold which though potentially accurate does seem rather harsh on those longer-serving clubs.

Additionally, the organisers believe that thanks to the removal of “the crossover with international weekends everyone can expect to see top talent playing more often than in the past".

Maybe, but what of Ireland’s player management programme? It’s picky to point this out but still probably relevant.

As for the renaming of the league, that exercise apparently led to 140 new titles being “tested” before the URC was settled upon which, apparently, “will have more longevity”. We’ll see.

And Covid? Hopefully, it will not prove to be a big player in the shiny new world of the United Rugby Championship.