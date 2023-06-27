Ulster must be driven by ‘bigger goal’, claims head coach Dan McFarland as province confirm squad

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has praised the work of his squad so far but has urged them to strive for a “bigger goal” for the upcoming season.

The province have confirmed their senior playing staff for the 2023/24 campaign, with 40 senior players on the books at Ravenhill and five development players rounding out the panel.

It has been a summer of change for Ulster, who have seen 11 players depart for pastures new while only bringing in three new faces in the shape of back row Dave Ewers and props James French and Steven Kitshoff.

The latter is the most notable arrival, the World Cup-winning Springbok providing a massive boost to the province’s front row stocks, while Ewers is an abrasive ball-carrying flanker who has excelled in recent seasons for the Exeter Chiefs.

Five of Ulster’s squad were involved in Ireland’s Grand Slam winning team this year, while seven are currently part of the extended Irish squad preparing for the World Cup, hoping to get the call from Andy Farrell to travel to France in September.

Last week, captain Iain Henderson was the last player to be confirmed for the province’s squad after signing a new two-year deal with the IRFU, and he is joined by Rob Herring, Stuart McCloskey, Tom O’Toole, Tom Stewart, Jacob Stockdale and Kieran Treadwell down at Carton House.

Flanker Harry Sheridan headlines the five development players having made his senior debut last season against La Rochelle in the Heineken Champions Cup before going on to make several more appearances in the United Rugby Championship.

He is joined on a development deal by centre Ben Carson, fellow flanker Reuben Crothers, hooker James McCormick and scrum-half Conor McKee.

Ulster are coming off a disappointing season where they scraped into the knockouts of the Champions Cup before being dumped out in the last-16 by Leinster, and then finished second in the URC standings only to be shocked at home in the Quarter-Finals by Connacht.

And while McFarland believes the squad have made significant strides since he took over, the head coach has called on his team to aim higher as they bid to end their silverware drought.

“This group of players and support staff have worked extremely hard over the last few years, putting together league performances and results we can be proud of, but there is a bigger goal driving us,” said McFarland.

“It’s inevitable there are challenges along the way, but we will be stronger for having come through them together as a collective.

“Our ambition in the new season remains to win silverware, and we have youth and experience from both our Player Pathway and strong signings for the 2023/24 season. I look forward to welcoming Steven, Dave and James to Belfast as Ulster men.”

Ulster senior squad for the 2023/24 season

Development players in italics

Props: James French, Steven Kitshoff, Marty Moore, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Callum Reid, Andrew Warwick

Hookers: John Andrew, Rob Herring, James McCormick, Tom Stewart

Second rows: Iain Henderson (captain), Cormac Izuchukwu, Alan O’Connor, Kieran Treadwell

Back rows: Reuben Crothers, Dave Ewers, Greg Jones, David McCann, Marcus Rea, Matty Rea, Sean Reffell, Harry Sheridan, Nick Timoney

Scrum halves: John Cooney, Nathan Doak, Conor McKee, David Shanahan

Fly halves: Billy Burns, Jake Flannery

Centres: Ben Carson, Angus Curtis, James Hume, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Stewart Moore, Jude Postlethwaite

Back three: Will Addison, Robert Baloucoune, Mike Lowry, Ethan McIlroy, Ben Moxham, Shea O’Brien, Aaron Sexton, Jacob Stockdale