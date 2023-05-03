Ulster must be switched on mentally as well as physically against Connacht, warns Alan O’Connor

Alan O'Connor has become an Ulster stalwart since his move from Leinster nine years ago — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

It’s hardly coincidental that Alan O’Connor manages to set the tone for any given week.

Ulster’s most durable player is well-known as an exemplar of consistency which, in turn, has earned O’Connor respect from his team-mates and allowed him to seamlessly fill the frequent gap created by Iain Henderson’s absences to lead the side.

This autumn it will be nine years since the Skerries native debuted for his adopted province and though still not Ulster’s longest-serving player, O’Connor still seems part of the fabric of the place having put in so much work over his time here though his exposure to knock-out rugby has only been collected since Dan McFarland arrived in 2018.

Now the 30-year-old lock gets to play and lead again in a ‘do or die’ encounter this time against Connacht in tomorrow’s URC Quarter-Final which comes just over a month since he did the same against Leinster in a Champions Cup last-16 clash at the Aviva, a knock-out meeting which did not go well against O’Connor’s native province.

Trip up against Connacht — a still very rare thing to occur at Ravenhill — and Ulster’s season will be done with the shot at hosting a Semi-Final gone.

As such, making it through tomorrow’s Irish derby is the all-consuming thought process and with the jeopardy comes the requirement to get all the detail right whether it be in the build-up or in the heat of battle.

“You’re playing an interpro Quarter-Final at Ravenhill with a massive opportunity down the line so that’s motivation for everyone without even having to say it,” says O’Connor in terms of any requirement to remind his team-mates of what is at stake.

“Coming into Play-Off rugby you know you’ve got to be able to play in the right areas.

“You’ve got to be able to hold onto the ball, you’ve got to be able exert pressure on the other team so that then they are the ones who make poor decisions.

“I think whenever we’re putting the work in throughout the week, for me, it’s about the accuracy and the execution because I know the emotion will be there.”

Ensuring that Ulster hit their straps while being able to physically dictate the course of the match, is a workload O’Connor relishes.

He explains: “You’ve got to be able to take those chances to be physical because that might be the difference in that moment to make a big play or a turnover.

“You can’t let them pass you by, you’ve got to be on it mentally and to be on it physically. We’ve got to be mentally switched on to deliver physically.

“It’s the physical battle that will get the job done.”

All that, of course, comes with the proviso of not overcommitting to the point that excess penalties are conceded and with them the increased potential for game-changing yellow or even red cards. It’s a tricky balance.

“It’s just about trying to stay in the moment,” says O’Connor.

“Try and keep your head, if you keep yourself in the moment and you’re talking in defence you’re likely to make better decisions.

“If you’re talking like you should be in defence you’ve more of a chance of doing the right thing. There are fine margins for cards at the minute so it’s a case of ‘no penalty, no card.’”

That’s O’Connor, setting the tone and leading the way.