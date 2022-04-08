Ulster must flex muscles or Toulouse will run all over us in Champions Cup: Alan O’Connor

Blocked out: Alan O’Connor is confident Ulster can record another victory in France before the Ravenhill return leg. Credit: INPHO/Tom Maher

There will be little in the way of ornate artistry when it comes to how Alan O’Connor hopes to busy himself tomorrow afternoon.

It will be as it always is, regardless of who makes up the opposition. It’s a battle to be fought to its end with no quarter asked for or given and, as such, O’Connor is a warrior well up for meeting the task.

Not the biggest or most dynamically athletic of locks, O’Connor’s game is all about work rate and an indomitable will to prevail.

One hundred and fifty Ulster appearances is testament to just what the Skerries native has brought to his adopted province since first arriving a decade ago as an Academy player.

Should the frequent skipper get the nod to go again from Dan McFarland for the first leg of tomorrow’s aggregate-based last-16 tie at Toulouse — he really ought to, even with Sam Carter available again, and O’Connor’s absence from last weekend’s defeat at the Bulls suggested he was being stood down for Europe — then the former Ireland U20s second-row will want to make his presence felt at Le Stadium as soon as he can.

“If it’s something physical, that’s good,” said O’Connor of how he envisages a first engagement against the current champions who have claimed the trophy five times before.

“Just get into the game and try to impose your physicality on somebody else and see if you can win that battle.

“It’s not something you need, but it’s good to get something in nice and early physically.

“It’s a contact sport so you’ve got to look forward to doing that against the French guys or else they’ll enjoy running over you if it’s on their terms.”

As usual, he is to the point. Little or no waffle is to be found around O’Connor’s vicinity.

His areas of concern, on the pitch, are mostly given definition by lineouts won, rucks hit, tackles made and contributing grunt in the scrums.

But there are skills too, those no-look passes either delivered by himself or running onto the ball and carrying into contact, all part and parcel of a lock’s duties these days.

Add in his imposing experience and O’Connor can certainly rally any of those who may wonder if taking on Toulouse’s star-studded squad in southern France might end up looking rather similar to the last time Ulster visited when they were on the wrong end of a 36-8 hammering in the European quarter-final of September 2020.

O’Connor played in that game but has also been part of winning sides who have visited France, most recently the victory secured at Clermont in last December’s first round of games and in December 2015 when Ulster came away with a narrow 25-23 result at, well, Toulouse as it happens which came just after hammering them the week before in Belfast.

“Obviously it’s a massive challenge, but we don’t really need to be holding onto something that was years ago,” maintained O’Connor.

“We won’t talk about it too much because there are only four or five of us who played in those two (2015) games.

“Nothing changes for us really, as we’re going over with lots of confidence.

“We’ve won away in France this year and we’ve won away in Leinster this year and we’ve won away in England (at Northampton) this year.

“We’ll make sure that we’re bigging ourselves up in terms of what we’ve already achieved this year and being realistic of what the challenge is.”

An addition to what is facing them is that aggregate scorelines, over the two last-16 games with Toulouse, will end up determining who stays in the competition.

“It is weird,” he admitted.

“It’ll definitely be different. The aggregate is definitely something we have to be more wary of if you’re a key decision maker in the team.

“We’re going over to win the game but if there’s a situation when we have to be smart, yeah, definitely we’ll be thinking about that.

“But everyone is looking to win no matter what.”

Toulouse’s patchy enough form in the Top 14 is also given short shrift — they have lost 10 from their 22 games — in terms of the hosts being somewhat off-colour for this occasion.

“Well, they won the competition last year, didn’t they?” said O’Connor.

“They’ve had players in the French squad, who they were missing throughout that whole period where they have struggled in the league, so I think they’ll be a different team.

“Like most French teams, they have a massive pack.

“They have the guys who can run over you and the guys who can offload.”

And with that, it’s back to what O’Connor will relish from the encroaching challenge.

“We’ll go over as a collective and use our collective as our strength,” he added.

“We’ll have to impose our will on Toulouse.”

No better man to make sure it all falls into place.