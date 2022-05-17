Ulster must not let levels drop off in their bid to secure a home quarter-final, warns Paul Marshall

Rugby

You would have been forgiven for reckoning that Ulster’s season was shipping too much water to stay afloat, so what occurred on the last day of April at the DAM Health Stadium was more than just a restorative result, it was a full-on rescue.

The mood music heading into the clash with Edinburgh had all seemed rather funereal thanks to having baled out of Europe in the most unfortunate of ways which, in turn, had been sandwiched between two league defeats in South Africa and another grim result at home to Munster.

Ulster looked in grave danger on several fronts. Dropping out of the URC’s top four and even the unthinkable of exiting from the top eight were both on the table, while next season’s qualification for the Champions Cup was also vulnerable.

What’s more, they were coming up against an Edinburgh side who had not lost at their new ground and were making a spirited charge to improve their placing in the league’s top eight while also still battling in Europe with a Challenge Cup knockout tie awaiting them at home to Wasps.

The chances of Ulster losing again looked only on the high side and yet they dug in and won with the dystopian outcomes being predicted for them, should they have come second, pretty much all evaporating thanks to that 16-10 result in the Scottish capital.

Now a home quarter-final beckons them again and the equation is simple. Fifth-placed Ulster simply have to get the better of the Sharks, who are third but one point ahead, at Ravenhill on Friday evening in the final round of regular season fixtures.

And with Siya Kolisi and his team-mates — who have won eight from their last nine to put themselves on equal points with second-placed Munster — also needing the victory to be sure of bringing a quarter-final game back to Durban, we have quite a contest on our hands.

With the prize of staying in Belfast should they prevail, Ulster have to nail the result to bring a sense of momentum and direction to what remains of their season with a maximum of three knockout games left.

And should other results work out for Dan McFarland’s side if they win, then a second-place finish could yet be theirs and with it the knowledge that a home semi-final is also up for grabs should they navigate through the last-eight.

But that backs to the wall result in Edinburgh, when their late defensive set against wave after wave of home side attacks held firm, should instil belief in the squad after overcoming the odds from what appeared to be impending crisis.

Former Ulster scrum-half Paul Marshall certainly believes so and reckons that the province will have taken much solace from now having control over their own destiny as the URC approaches the quarter-final stages.

Certain moments can define squads and, indeed, seasons and Marshall thinks that what was seen in Edinburgh was an Ulster side possessing the skill and determination not to let things slip.

“I think what was really evident at Edinburgh was how Ulster worked tirelessly hard to try and cover each other’s backs,” said Marshall.

“And I think you can always tell with defensive energy where a team is at, and Ulster were in the right place.”

The three-times-capped Ireland player was particularly impressed with a tackle from Michael Lowry on the rampaging prop Pierre Schoeman when Ulster were under the pump late in the game and felt that this hit epitomised their refusal to wilt as Edinburgh came strong late on.

Though Lowry was far from alone in felling opponents, bringing down the totemic South African greatly contributed to where Ulster find themselves this week with a game which must be won to make the terrain going forward appear rather more forgiving.

It’s all to play for then in terms of being at home over the first weekend in June.

One more game and one more win required.

And signing off at Ravenhill should further bolster their chances of getting what they seek.

“Certainly, they’ll be happy that it’s a home game to finish the (regulation) season off as they bid to get that home quarter-final,” Marshall stated.

“To have it in your own hands going into the final weekend with a home quarter-final at stake is massive.

“And obviously if it comes to it, you’d rather be playing a South African team at home than having to travel out there to contest a knockout game.”

Meanwhile, the Sharks have brought a strong squad to Belfast with powerful Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am back in their colours again after returning from Japan.

Also part of coach Sean Everitt’s 27-player squad are World Cup-winning Bok captain and flanker Kolisi as well as dangerous running winger Makazole Mapimpi.