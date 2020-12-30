Ulster must place all their focus on Munster challenge, despite plenty of distractions around us: McFarland

Top gear: Ulster are looking to build on their win over Connacht, enjoyed by Michael Lowry and Nick Timoney

There was quite the smorgasbord of topics that were presented to Dan McFarland at this week's regular briefing ahead of the next game.

We had the Rainbow Cup and its impact on Ulster's chances of making the final of the now shortened PRO14, what it's like to continue training with Covid-19's grip showing no sign of loosening and whether being a former Connacht player is of any help when it comes to what buttons need to be pushed for inter-provincials.

Somewhere in there the chat did turn towards Saturday's home tie with Munster, who like Ulster have won every PRO14 game so far to lead Conference B - though two of their league games have been postponed - but, unlike McFarland's squad, have also won twice in Europe with their victory at Clermont being sensationally stirring stuff.

Of course, Ulster's result at Connacht was touched on, a first away inter-pro win anywhere for five years and one that, currently, just might have that season-definer look about it should the Belfast squad take the spoils in Conference A from Leinster. Ulster lead by seven points from Leinster, though the southern province have two games in hand.

McFarland also managed not to mention a certain Mr Coetzee, other than saying that those following return to play protocols will only be considered if they are ready.

"I don't think it's changed (things) that much," McFarland maintained of the season's restructure which has been squeezed into a PRO14 finish in March.

"We'll end up with a couple more games than normal if you take out (PRO14) play-off games.

"Sixteen rounds now plus seven in that (Rainbow Cup). That's 23, normally it would be 21 in our league structure and Europe being four games, if you get through a quarter (unlikely for Ulster other than maybe the Challenge Cup) you've an extra two (home and away).

"But it does make the end of the season a little more cramped because of the way the fixture list worked in the beginning.

"There is a little bit planning around selection for that, but for us we just churn through games.

"The margins are a lot tighter to win the league and you've got three teams now who've not lost a game."

As for the pandemic, it's a case of just keeping on and continuing all the protocols.

"As the context in the outside world changes, obviously those protocols are tested to their limit," added McFarland.

"We've canned training sessions at the last minute to protect games. For us it's constant awareness.

"We're aware that at any moment we could have a positive test and the consequences will be what they will be. It's tough going."

Thankfully, Munster also appears on the agenda as Ulster bid to win 10 from 10 in the PRO14. Ulster's record defeat (64-7) was to their provincial rivals not long after McFarland took over and, though this was a day to forget at Thomond Park, getting the better of them probably has an extra edge for McFarland.

"One thing that would be expected every time is Munster are never going to stop fighting are they?"

"You always expect them to fight all the way to the end," the Ulster coach said about the province who lead Conference B by 12 points.

"The ability to be able to attack and the variety they have in their game is impressive.

"They are not relying on any one particular player. A lot of their players are looking like real ball players.

"We've worked on that a lot and it gives you a massive dimension in your game."

Every dimension will be the requirement for Ulster.