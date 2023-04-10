Ulster need big-game players like Jacob Stockdale, insists Skills Coach Craig Newby

Jacob Stockdale has been building his way back to form after suffering a long-term injury — © Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

The Ireland winger played only one game last season thanks to an ankle problem but has been rounding back into form in recent games and was rewarded with a two-year contract extension last week.

With part of Newby’s job remit being to work with injured players, he had real insight into what the now 27-year-old was dealing with on his long road to recovery.

“It’s always lovely seeing guys rewarded for hard work,” said Newby of the raft of extensions confirmed in the last eight days, headlined by new deals for Stockdale and scrum-half John Cooney.

“A lot of the squad players put in just as much effort as those who get to play on Saturday.

“We’ve got some key guys signing on for a year or two or more, which is encouraging.

“Consistency is one of those things in coaching that really helps.”

With Stockdale having impressed in defeat last time out against Leinster, Newby believes the return of someone he considers to be a “big-game player” will be of real benefit to the squad as the season enters the home stretch.

“One of my roles is in and around the injured guys and keeping them connected to the team, keeping them motivated and in the right direction for their own individual skills, and Jacob spent a lot of time with me last year individually and in small groups,” he added.

“So to see him now back on the field and starting to get back to his best, (against) Leinster some of those moments particularly around regathering his own ball in the air and his ability to beat one-on-one tacklers, was pleasing.

“He’s put on a heck of a lot of work that’s gone unseen so it’s nice to see that and obviously the new contract. He’s a big-game player and we need guys like Jacob.”

Having already secured their top-four spot in the URC, Ulster welcome the Dragons to Belfast on Friday night knowing that they’ll need help from elsewhere if they are to get into the top two over the regular season’s final fortnight and bank home advantage for the Semi-Finals should they get there.

“Home advantage is everything to every club and Ulster’s no different,” believes Newby. “We play better when we’re home, although we’ve had some outstanding results away from home during the last two years that I’ve been here.

“Can we catch the Stormers in second? Yes, we can. We need things to go our way but we need to win these two games first and that’s all we can focus on and then focus on the Quarter-Final at home. We’re lucky that we’ve earned that right.

“Beyond that is in our hands and out of our hands at the same time. We want a home Semi-Final if we get that far, but we can’t control that at this moment.”