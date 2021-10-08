Ulster need Nathan Doak to step up to the mark again as they keep perfect start alive against Benetton

Ulster 28-8 Benetton

Ulster’s perfect start to the season was maintained even if they left it late to secure the bonus-point against Benetton. With the match long won, Ulster still had only three tries on the board as the game entered its final minutes.

Just as against Glasgow here two weeks ago, the youngest player on the pitch would prove to be the hero.

Nathan Doak, who had already scored himself and converted three tries, bagged the most crucial try of all, darting over in the 77th minute to ensure it was to be 15 points from a possible 15 after three rounds.

Callum Reid would play his part too by winning a late penalty, the young prop having to go almost the distance after having come into this contest with 14 players already unavailable through injury, it took fewer than 2 minutes to add another to the list.

Loosehead prop Andy Warwick, making his second start of the season in the absence of both Eric O’Sullivan and Jack McGrath, caught his hand awkwardly in a ruck and had to be replaced by Callum Reid.

Benetton would take the lead soon after, Tom O’Toole adjudged to have failed to release in the tackle before going for the poach at the ensuing breakdown.

Having kicked Benetton to a last-gasp victory a week ago, Leonardo Marin proved equally adept with an early penalty this time around.

That advantage appeared to be short-lived when Rob Herring burst from the back of a collapsing maul to go over.

Just as Billy Burns was lining up the conversion, though, a closer look at the replay showed that David McCann was ahead of Herring on the drive, temporarily denying the hooker a score on the occasion of his 200th outing for the province.

While this much-changed Benetton outfit were pleased for that particular intervention from the referee, in a more general sense they seemed to struggle for any sort of read on AJ Jacobs.

Continually on the wrong side of the South African referee, there was no surprise when Ivan Nemer was sent to the sin-bin after a string of penalties from his side.

They yellow would prove oh so costly though, the prop leaving with his side 3-0 to the good and returning to a 14-3 deficit.

Ulster’s belated first try of the evening was something of a landmark for Craig Gilroy. The winger, closing in on his own 200th outing for the province, joined DTH van der Merwe and Tim Visser on 58 league tries in the various iterations of this competition. Only Tommy Bowe, on 67, has more.

This one came when Billy Burns went to the boot, first to find Ethan McIlroy and again to spread it to the opposite side where Gilroy was alert to snatch in ahead of Rhyno Smith and go over.

And, still against 14 men, they’d be over again just three minutes later. This time it was Nathan Doak, his second of the season coming after a sharp exchange of passes and strong burst from McCann.

While Nemer returned, the scores kept coming. Herring, not be denied by the TMO this time, was again at the base of fast-moving maul.

With Doak having converted all three tries, they’d carry the 21-3 lead into half-time thanks to a strong period of goal-line defence that ended with a Nick Timoney turnover.

When last here at Kingspan Stadium, Ulster had seized control of the game against Glasgow with two quick-fire tries after the turn, the third quarter was by some distance Ulster’s worst patch of the game with Benetton wasting an early chance to cut the deficit with a squandered line-out.

In a game that felt as if it was somewhat drifting along despite the obvious need for McFarland’s side to add on further try and it seemed as if it was Ulster’s turn to fall foul of the referee with real regularity.

Ultimately the succession of penalties would bring a yellow card for James Hume, a second of the season for the young centre, and an opening for Benetton.

Dangerous wing Ratuva Tavuyara had been largely quiet up to the hour mark but he needed only one opportunity to barge over for his side’s first try of the night, taking advantage of Ulster’s numbers shortage to get Gilroy one-on-one and win that particular battle.

The listless period after the turn was certainly reminiscent of some of Ulster’s victories from a year ago but those involved will have needed little reminding that this was a job not yet finished.

Still playing with 14, they were at least on the front foot but errors remained too frequent and undermined their efforts.

As Hume returned with just a little over ten minutes remaining, it had been some time since Ulster had really threatened to get that all-important fourth score.

Benetton were not adverse to making mistakes themselves, with the usual procession of replacements contributing too to a game that had no real momentum.

The visitors had been enjoying a period of dominance in the scrum but Reid, in his 73rd minute of action managed to turn the tide at the most crucial of moments.

First a free-kick, and then with Ulster going for the scrum again, the referee went for the full-arm penalty.

It was that decision that flipped the field, leaving Ulster on the edge of their opponent’s ‘22’ as they pressed for the bonus points.

Yet another Benetton penalty at the maul allowed Mike Lowry to press even closer, this time the five-metre line and, when the maul was halted, Doak kept his composure to wait for the slightest of gaps to break through and ensure the full complement of points.

