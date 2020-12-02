Ulster need to 'get real' over Aaron Sexton expectations, says Dan McFarland

Guinness PRO14 Championship

Making strides: Young Ulster winger Aaron Sexton after coming off the bench early on in the victory over Edinburgh

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has warned it would be "ridiculous" to expect too much too soon from young winger Aaron Sexton.

Having made a try-scoring impact with the Ulster A side and even appearing in a pre-season friendly for the senior team all before sitting his A-Levels, the now 20-year-old was on the radar long before entering the Academy system in the summer of 2019.

But the unprecedented attention afforded to his early career, much of which was subsequently spent with the national sevens programme, was as much to do with his athletics prowess having broken Jason Smyth's long-standing Northern Ireland Under-20s record in the 100m with a time of 10.43 seconds as an 18-year-old.

After watching Sexton make his full debut for the side as an early substitute in Monday's Guinness PRO14 victory over Edinburgh, McFarland has cautioned that the Bangor native must be afforded the same time to find his feet at this level as any other young player.

"Let's get real on this with Aaron, the reason for the attention he was getting is because he runs a 100m in 10.43 seconds," the coach said. "The attention isn't there because he's a brilliant rugby player. He's a good rugby player but there are lots of good rugby players around.

"He has a physical attribute that if he can turn being a good rugby player into a good rugby player at a professional level, that speed adds an extra dimension.

"But there's a lot to work on there. He's only a young player. He hasn't actually been with us that long.

"I don't think he was expecting to get out that early (against Edinburgh). He's been rolled out with 10 minutes gone and there were a few little bits around collecting kicks that he needs to tidy up, but we've got to remember this guy was in school not so long ago.

"He's got a lot to learn, which he will do because he's a good learner. He's a really nice fella.

"He works hard, he's desperate to do well, which is the essence of what we need.

"I know he'll squeeze every drop and progress as a player over the next few years but we certainly shouldn't be expecting great things from Aaron now.

"That would be a ridiculous thing to do with a young player not long out of school."

Sexton wasn't the only debutant over in Murrayfield, a game that saw Ulster make it eight wins from eight to start their PRO14 campaign. Also sprung from the bench in Murrayfield was Bradley Roberts.

The South Africa-born hooker was last seen turning out for Rainey Old Boys in the Ulster Senior League and Division 2A of the All-Ireland League.

Getting a chance to make the step up thanks to Rob Herring's Ireland involvement and depleted hooker ranks at Kingspan Stadium, the clubman made an action-packed start to life among the pros and showed up well in a seven-minute cameo.

"We've got some good clubs in Ulster," McFarland insisted. "We'd heard rumours of this mad South African from Rainey.

"Rob is with the international team, Tom Stewart is out for a while, James McCormick is out for a while and we were left with only two hookers (John Andrew and Adam McBurney).

"In the world of Covid, you can't afford to take those risks, so we got in contact with Bradley and we had a look at his footage.

"We thought there was something there so we brought him in. I tell you, it's a tough ask to come into a pro set-up and get on with it.

"It will be a while before the line-out stuff fits in neatly because that takes time, but outside of that he's done a really good job and he's a really good fella."