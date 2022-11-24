Ulster now have the quality and mindset to scale the heights in the URC, believes former flanker Stephen Ferris

This next block of 10 games comes with that unmistakable season-defining look and, as such, will contribute significantly to Ulster’s intentions in both the United Rugby Championship and Europe.

Currently, Ulster are looking pretty good, sitting second in the URC table even though last month’s scheduled meeting with the Sharks couldn’t be played due to sickness, but therein lies the rub as, apart from losing at home to Leinster, Dan McFarland’s side have up to this point beaten teams who are at the other end of the league standings.

After Friday’s clash with bottom team Zebre Parma, Ulster then have Leinster away — traditionally a sticky fixture despite last season’s rare win in Dublin — before Europe arrives with their opening two group games against Sale Sharks and champions La Rochelle.

In retrospect, maybe Ulster could really have done with having had a tilt against what was intended to be a fully loaded Sharks as they prepare to complete all four extremely challenging looking European pool games, travel to Galway just before Christmas and host the Stormers all as part of this block of matches.

Yet there are reasons for optimism, and Stephen Ferris believes that the province can come through to contest more knockout rugby — albeit this is now base level achievement for the Ravenhill squad — and even, maybe, everything will click for them when it comes to getting down to contesting a Final.

At least in the League anyway — coming through Europe’s first phase looks a fairly brutal ask — where last season they came within a whisker of a Final.

“Last year it seemed like their best chance for a long time. And it was,” Ferris maintains.

“But they just have to keep putting themselves in those positions.

“And if they do, hopefully it can click for them and they can win a Semi-Final and a Final.”

Last season Ferris was highly sceptical that Ulster could produce the goods in knockout games, Now, he sounds more confident.

“The players are there, the skill set is there, the belief is there and the more Semi-Finals and Finals you lose should put you in good stead going forward.”

Well, in theory anyway. But even if Leinster are maybe not quite the force that they have been, though this is mostly based on them failing to win a trophy last season, there are obviously new power bases in the southern hemisphere.

As the former Ulster, Ireland and British and Irish Lions flanker points out: “The South Africans are the threat. They have spent a lot of cash, they have a lot of quality and experience, muscle, brawn, and brutality.

“So, for Ulster, like the other provinces, it is getting more and more difficult.”

Having said all that, and though Ferris maintains that Ulster are in a good space, he still has an itch regarding them maybe not quite being the finished product,

“I still think Ulster are probably missing a couple or so players to really make that challenge for titles,” he adds.

“Duane Vermeulen has been a great signing, just look at the Munster game getting over the ball last play of the match which wins the game for Ulster. That’s what he’s there to do.

“But he’s not running through brick walls like Caelan Doris last weekend for Ireland or constantly getting across the gainline. Nick Timoney does it a bit, but you need more than that and I think you need a game-changer in there at six.

“Second row is a concern as well as Iain Henderson has had little to no rugby for what seems so long now.

“Lastly, do Ulster have an out-half who they can rely on in a Quarter-Final, Semi-Final or Final, a player who makes his kicks and can get the backline moving with fluidity which is an easy thing to do against Zebre on a Friday night at the Kingspan?

“Billy Burns is still young, but this season is huge for him personally.”

