Ulster on boil for French cauldron, vows Moore

Champions Cup Rugby

Bring it on: Marty Moore can’t wait to get into his stride against Clermont at Stade Marcel-Michelin

Marty Moore believes Ulster's trip to the daunting Stade Marcel-Michelin tomorrow is to be relished, not feared.

The province take on Clermont (1pm) knowing that a win would book a place in the Champions Cup quarter-finals and go a long way to ensuring their last-eight tie would be staged in Belfast.

Waiting for them in France is an intimidating atmosphere that once roared Clermont to a 77-game unbeaten run, and fans so vociferous that Ulster's kickers have been practising this week with crowd noise pumping into their headphones. Having won seven of their last eight matches, however, Ulster will travel with confidence.

"It is an exciting time to be playing in this team," Moore said.

"We have such an energy in the squad and there is such a buzz about us in the way we go about our business that we really didn't have time to think about knocks and bangs and fatigue and external factors from last week's win over Munster.

"Clermont will be a cauldron. It is something we are very excited about and something we look forward to rather than fear."