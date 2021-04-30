Ulster pair Iain Henderson and John Cooney still have a chance of Lions selection, insists Leicester hero

Leicester great believes Ulster duo need big night to stand any chance

New ball game: Ulster’s John Cooney can show his Lions credentials despite being out of favour with Ireland

The presence of British and Irish Lions assistant coaches Gregor Townsend and Steve Tandy at Welford Road this evening will offer encouragement to those hoping this Challenge Cup semi-final is a last chance to impress before the touring party is confirmed next week, and Leicester Tigers legend Geordan Murphy believes Ulster pair Iain Henderson and John Cooney are among those needing a big performance to force themselves into the reckoning.