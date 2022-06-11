Ulster peaking at right time ahead of URC semi-final with Stormers: John Cooney

United Rugby Championship

Ulster’s last appearance in a semi-final is not a game that holds fond memories for John Cooney.

Having held an 11-point lead at half-time of that Challenge Cup tie with the Leicester Tigers, Ulster’s eventual 33-24 defeat in the East Midlands hit all involved hard. Rarely over the past 16 years had there felt a better chance for the northern province to end a trophy drought that stretches back to the Celtic League win of 2006.

While there was still the unappetising prospect of the Rainbow Cup at the time, the squandering of such a seemingly commanding position effectively ended their season, ensuring the bitter taste of defeat lingered long into the summer.

For Cooney, however, the legacy of that game was even longer, the serious neck injury he sustained continuing to impact upon him even after Ulster reassembled for the start of this campaign.

A different injury in the season-opener at home to Glasgow was another blow but, as Ulster ready themselves to face the Stormers this afternoon in their URC semi-final, Cooney feels both he and the province are peaking at the right time of the campaign.

“I had a neck injury at the start of the season, came back and got injured in the first game of the season, came back and started playing really well and then got injured again, so I’ve never had the continuity that I’ve had in previous seasons,” he explained.

“I felt I was peaking after Clermont (in December), I was hitting all my PBs in running and I was in the best shape I’d been, and then I got injured again.

“(Now) I feel like I’m peaking again, I’m hitting good numbers in games and I feel like I’m peaking at the right time of the season.

“I feel like I can run all game and as a scrum-half that’s how you want to feel, so I think that timing’s been good for me coming into this knockout rugby, whereas in previous seasons when I haven’t had those injuries I’ve been a little bit more fatigued at this time of year. But I feel like physically I’m peaking now.”

As for the collective, with the Munster quarter-final such a comprehensive victory, and especially with young players so noticeably to the fore, the 32-year-old believes this is a squad finding their groove as the season reaches crunch time.

“We are starting to peak a lot better,” he said.

“We are really learning each game, and with the youth we have and some of the experience we have as well, it’s really starting to come through, which is ideal for knockout rugby and a semi-final.

“That first year (Cooney was at Ulster) we played a knockout game against the Ospreys just to get into Europe, so now it’s good to see us playing in a semi-final.

“First and foremost that’s a reflection of how far we have come, how the young lads have come through.

“Like Stewart Moore, if you had told him at the start of the season he would be starting at full-back in the quarter-final of the URC, I don’t think he’d have believed you. But he scored two tries and is incredible.

“It’s a good mix between youth and experience, and even off the bench we have guys like Doaky (Nathan Doak) as well, so it’s incredible the squad we’ve built over the last couple of years.”

And Cooney remains a central part of it. Despite his injury-ravaged campaign against the Stormers, plenty will again rest upon his shoulders. Having shone so brightly against Munster, in a game when both the opposing scrum-halves on show are ahead of him in the international pecking order, it is only natural that his own Irish prospects have been mentioned once again.

Not capped since February 2020 when the pandemic interrupted that year’s Six Nations Championship, he has previously stated that Test ambitions no longer loom large in his thinking.

Still, he relished the opportunity to showcase his qualities up against those occupying status that he does not.

“I don’t think I’d be here if I wasn’t as competitive as I am,” he reflected.

“It’s not always 9 v 9 but it’s important that I play as well as I can. I always strive to play as well if not better than the other scrum-halves.

“I was happy with how I went, there are things I can do better obviously but it’s always fun when you are playing other internationals and other people vying for that position so it was an enjoyable win and I really enjoyed the game.”

If the former Connacht and Leinster man’s career appears destined to close with a feeling he was never truly appreciated at international level, he can at least take solace from his central billing at his third employers.

Last week was his 100th cap for his adopted province, a milestone that surely means all the more given the nomadic early years of his pro career.

“As a young player, it definitely would have been a goal to reach 100 caps and I’m glad it was here,” he said.

“The couple of injuries I had, I thought I’d have been there sooner as I was on 85 or 84 coming into the season.

“Everything when I was 18 in my head would have been slightly different, but the way it’s gone and the road I’ve travelled — I always talk about ‘The Road Less Travelled’ being one of my favourite poems — I don’t think I would have done it any differently.

“For my family and people close to me, it means a lot to them to see how my career has progressed and how I’ve ended up.

“It’d be a bit easier if it happened sooner, but it’s a reflection of the hard work of not just myself but the people around me.”

If bringing up the century was one marker ticked off since making the move north in 2017, then his overarching aim of helping to deliver silverware remains unfulfilled.

Two games away from a trophy again, Cooney believes it’s time for the side to show they have learned the lessons from the painful end to last season.

“Last year we had a very good chance in the Leicester away game and we didn’t finish off that game,” he said.

“It’s quite clichéd but we did learn a lot from that because it was such a dark week coming in to review the game after that.

“Coming into this knockout rugby, we know how quickly it can change.

“It’s a big year for us and with the squad we have, it’s one of the best teams we’ve had since I’ve been here. Hopefully we can go on and win a trophy.”