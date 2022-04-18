Ulster players will need time to get over Toulouse heartbreak but we need to bounce back for Munster duel: Iain Henderson

Ulster 23 (49) Toulouse 30 (50)

To lose on such a stage in such a fashion will always prompt concerns of a hangover. Ulster regroup this morning knowing that they had it within their grasp to knock-out Europe’s most successful side.

Six points ahead of Toulouse after the first-leg, and leading by the same margin with five minutes remaining of the tie on Saturday night, Ulster had to weather plenty of storms to reach that point, only to come undone in sight of the horizon.

For much of these 160 minutes, the worst possible last-16 draw looked like having the dream outcome for a side who have not advanced from a knock-out tie in Europe’s top competition since making the final a decade ago.

To do so against Antoine Dupont, Romain Ntamack et al would have acted as a real marker, especially so after such a frustrating campaign last time around. Instead, they will watch the quarter-finals from the sofa, no doubt feeling they are as good a side as plenty of those who have progressed towards those early May fixtures.

There are no dark clouds over Ravenhill, not with a team where the likes of Mike Lowry, James Hume, Robert Baloucone, Ethan McIlroy, Marcus Rea and Nick Timoney are set to continue trending upwards for several years to come.

But while this is a different team from past knock-out failures, ostensibly being a fourth iteration of the squad since silverware was last secured in 2006, they will know too that after this season and last, the time to talk of lessons has passed and the time to show they have been learnt is now here.

One cannot be too damning when ultimately it was the brilliance of truly world class players that proved the difference but equally, coupled with last year’s Challenge Cup reverse to Leicester Tigers when progression was also let slip from their grasp despite a double-digit lead, this is a sequence that cannot be allowed to become a pattern.

How the team respond to such a galling set-back will now define their season.

“When we look at the loss for us it is with incredible frustration rather than in previous years where we have looked at it and went ‘we were well beaten out there’ or ‘they were able to run away with it,’” said Ulster skipper Iain Henderson who threw everything but the kitchen sink at Toulouse.

“Duane (Vermeulen) had a good chat with us after the game and said a loss like that some guys will get over it in 15 minutes, some guys will get over it in a week, and for some guys it will be longer. There is no right or wrong way to look at that.

“We have to rally round each other and make sure everyone is supporting each other and make sure we are physically and emotionally ready to go next weekend.

“It is difficult to throw yourself straight back into it but it will be a focus of ours with a huge emphasis on the next two games.

“Those next two games are going to be instrumental in defining how we finish the season, so we have to make sure we can show ourselves, the staff, and everyone else that we are able to bounce back and put in a good performance on the back of an emotional loss.

“That is definitely going to be a big focus for us this week.”

That means preparing for Munster, an inter-pro that will have a large say on who goes on to claim a place in the league’s top two and with it home advantage in any prospective United Rugby Championship semi-final.

Assuming that Leinster are home and hosed in their customary top spot, Ulster are a length ahead in what could still be a seven-horse race for runners-up.

Level on points with Glasgow, who will spend the next two weeks in South Africa where Ulster recently endured such a fruitless trip, Dan McFarland’s men are three points ahead of fourth-placed Munster with a chance to take a decisive leap further ahead of their southern rivals on Friday evening.

After that, there will be just two rounds of action remaining before the play-offs begin in early June.

The danger, though, is that this will be a game where it as just as tempting to frame the 80 minutes around what might have been rather than what is at stake.

Had Ulster not faltered against Toulouse, losing at home in a meaningful fixture for the first time in 13 months, then this clash would have felt more of a dress rehearsal than pivotal fixture, an aperitif to the Champions Cup quarter-final’s main course.

As it is, Munster will instead host Toulouse at the Aviva rather than return north next month.

Ulster must reframe this game in their mind’s eye. What once seemed like it could be something of a warm-up becomes a key clash in their season.

Starved of silverware for so long, it would be foolish to look at a tilt towards the league title as some sort of consolation prize but there is little doubt that the comedown from such a big European night, and the knowledge of what an occasion a quarter-final in Belfast would have been, has the potential to be considerable.

“Nothing quite like Munster coming to town to refocus the mind,” said McFarland. “Look, I’ll be (annoyed), we’ll all be (annoyed).

“We’ll review the game, we’ll be grumpy with each other for a bit and then we’ll get over it because we’ve got to. We’ve got to beat Munster here on Friday. We’ve only got one competition to focus on now.

“It’ll be a big task on Friday, picking everyone up, but we’ll do it. We’ll be alright.”

Ensuring they get there sooner rather than later now feels like an imperative.

The big game at a glance

MAN OF MATCH - Anthony Jelonch

Arriving in Belfast without a number of the players that formed the spine of France’s Grand Slam pack, one of those who remained for Toulouse was a force throughout the contest. Involved in both Ulster’s cards, Jelonch’s impact in the contact area provided his biggest contribution.

TURNING POINT

In truth, this was a tie where momentum swung back and forth like a pendulum, but the last decisive shift came with Tom O’Toole’s 65th minute red card for a high hit on Anthony Jelonch, 10 minutes before the winning score.

WHAT NEXT?

It is of vital importance that Ulster go on to secure a top two spot in the United Rugby Championship, especially with so many of their rivals for the positions still fighting on two fronts.

Dan McFarland’s men did win away in the last four against Edinburgh two years back but making the league final should be viewed as a base-level expectation now with their odds greatly enhanced by staging a potential semi-final at Ravenhill for a first time since 2013. With three games left, it’s in their hands.